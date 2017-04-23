Mental Health and Drug Abuse – A Dual Issue

Assemblymember Marie Waldron
AD-75 (R)
As a member of the Assembly Health Committee and the bi-partisan Mental Health Caucus, I have seen how the critical problem of co-occurring disorders, mental health and drug addiction, leads to increasing crime and homelessness and ultimately impacts safety throughout California.
This session I have introduced two bills which will address treatment issues for inmates in county jails with co-mental health and substance addiction problems. AB 473 creates a pilot project with the University of California to assist participating counties treating the estimated 72% of mentally ill inmates who also suffer from substance use disorders. My other bill, AB 532, sets up a program authorizing counties to offer mental health and addiction treatment services to women charged with misdemeanors. With the new laws in effect, misdemeanors are generally cited and released without tapping into existing wraparound services.
Last session I introduced AB 59, which was ultimately signed into law by the Governor. AB 59 extends the sunset date for assisted outpatient treatment for severely mentally ill persons by five years. This program, known as Laura’s Law, has shown great results in helping otherwise untreated individuals return to productive lives. This allows San Diego County and 12 other participating counties to continue to benefit from this important health and public safety legislation.
Those suffering from mental illness and substance abuse can often turn their lives around if they receive treatment. By adopting these modest proposals, taxpayer dollars will be saved, homelessness and crime will decrease and lives will be restored.
All these are great ideas. Another way to end homelessness is to end our cash bail system which benefits only the wealthy and bail agents. Many people become homeless because they are falsely charged with crimes they didn’t commit. So they sit in jail or plead guilty to get out of jail earlier than they would if they choose to fight their case. There is an estimated 10,000 innocent inmates that are wrongfully convicted each year due to misconduct by police and prosecutors each year. That is costing taxpayers over $37,000-$67,000 a year each person, for a total of over $370,000- $670,000 a year to incarcerate the innocent, while the guilty walk free to commit more crimes. Our justice system is broken and we could save millions of dollars by stopping these innocent people from being wrongfully convicted. Also we could release with citations people who are arrested for misdemeanors and non violent felonies. That would save us millions of dollars a year in housing pretrial inmates that are awaiting their fair trials that aren’t a public safety risk. In addition, we could also reverse the War on Drugs so that all non violent drug offenders aren’t rotting in prison for ten to life. That would save billions each year.