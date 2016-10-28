Monkey see, monkey do…

The money grubbers that are Accretive Development, saw the Granite Construction promotion of a ballot proposition dealing with siting a waste dump on the San Luis Rey river – and got away with it because of ill-informed voters.

Now, another one that will bite us if it passes, Proposition B, the proponents are throwing plenty of money at, hoping people are naive enough to saddle themselves with tax implications of over a billion dollars of infrastructure they have declined to cover.

Why should they if Accretive Development thinks they can sucker the hicks to hand them the keys to the castle by authorizing, or voting yes on Prop B? Just what’s in it for us?

The County wouldn’t OK this monstrosity, so, the big money guys will go around our government watch dog and then thumb their nose at the general plan. It’s not only an inappropriate project in an inadvisable place, just ponder if you will, the impact of 20,000 extra vehicle trips, a day, on Interstate 15 where traffic is already horrendous.

Folks, if we’re going to take back power from these guys, people have to stand up and say NO to these tax increases and toxic projects. Insist on transparency.

Thomas G. Johnson