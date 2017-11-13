More questions for FPUD

The Los Angeles Metropolitan Water District is in trouble for charging customers more than the cost to deliver, along with fraud, personal enrichment, and misappropriating public funds. That kind of news puts doubt in the minds of FPUD ratepayers as they are presented with higher and more unaffordable water bills next year, even after California had record-setting rain that threatened dams.

There are unanswered questions: Have we looked at the salaries and benefits for managers and employees at FPUD? If so, where can the information be found, and/or will it be available at the Nov. 15 FPUD meeting? What are the employee salary raises planned for FPUD within the next five years? How much did it cost to obtain the consultant? Is that information available? Could the planning, research and water price increases done by consultants have been done by FPUD employees and managers in order to save District money? Is it true that FPUD tried to purchase Rainbow Water District in a hostile takeover? If so, was it done to eliminate competition? If there is money available to buy out another water district. Is enough money available to reduce water price increases for FPUD residents?

The San Diego County Water Authority website shows wholesale rate to FPUD for SAWR treated water is going up 4 percent in 2018. FPUD claims with “added costs,” they will actually be paying 8 percent more in 2018 for wholesale water. Are the 4 percent “added costs” that FPUD says it pays in addition to what ratepayers have on their monthly bills and property taxes that appear to be related to FPUD added costs for wholesale water – $16.46 on monthly bills to MWD and CWA, and $197.81 in ratepayer property taxes going to FPUD and three other regional water districts?

Whether FPUD is paying 3.7, 4 or 8 percent more for wholesale water in 2018, why is FPUD asking ratepayers to pay 16 percent more for water, and $5 more in monthly fixed costs for 2018?

Let’s not agree to a five-year plan for water rate hikes when so many variables are still unknown. There is no point in scaring local farmers and businesses out of the Fallbrook area with the fear that water prices will need to increase by 99 to 124 percent within five years.

Please voice your concerns to the FPUD, either in writing, or at the Nov. 15 meeting before it is too late!

Suzanne Paulsrude