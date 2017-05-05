Fallbrook’s congressman, Duncan Hunter, Jr., has a long history of advocating for legislation that financially punishes “sanctuary” cities. Mr. Hunter is also currently under investigation for the misuse of campaign funds for personal use.

What do these two things have in common?

Mr. Hunter has recently authored a bill that eliminates student aid and research funding for those universities that do not share information about undocumented students with ICE or detain them for the federal agency.

This is not the job of campus police.

Mr. Hunter knows this. Just as he knows it was wrong to use donations to pay for a family trip to Italy, he knows that campus police are not immigration agents.

Bending the law and stretching the truth is apparently easy for the Congressman. Whether it is to bolster his political posturing about defending law, order and draconian deportation practices or helping himself to campaign funds, Mr. Hunter manipulates the law to suit his own needs. Our representative is without a moral compass.

Mr. Hunter, your constituents are not as blind or as apathetic as you think. They see you. They read, and they will vote against you in 2018.

Anne Woodall