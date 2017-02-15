The coverage of nearly 30 million people is at risk. Please help retain and continue availability of quality, affordable healthcare!

In addition, Betsy DeVos, an unqualified, disastrous choice to lead our Department of Education, has now been confirmed, after, for the first time in history, the Vice President had to cast the deciding vote.

Party-politics have trumped the healthcare of 30M citizens as well as our children’s educations. Please voice your concerns. We must all stand together and restore each other’s healthcare and the education of our children!

Aunt Lea Lance