Neighbors prevent cell phone tower installation

The nightmare of possibly having a cell phone tower practically in our front yard has finally come to an end! The application for the cell phone tower which was planned for installation on our neighbor’s property in the Winterwarm/Jackson neighborhood has been withdrawn by Verizon according to Morgan Norville, County Project Planner.

We want to thank our wonderful neighbors and friends for their support and help. We also want to thank Jim Russell, chairman of the Fallbrook Community Planning Group, and Roy Moosa, chairman of the Fallbrook Public Facilities Committee for their advise and guidance.

A special thanks goes out to our neighbor whose property the tower would have been on. When she realized this was not a good thing for our neighborhood she contacted Verizon and told them she did not want to go forward.

We have always felt that Fallbrook is a special place to live. After meeting many neighbors through the process of getting our petition signed and exchanging cell phone tower information, we realize we probably live in the best neighborhood in the best town. Thank you to everyone.

Marjorie and Jim Claborn