A new perspective on aging with dignity

Aging baby boomers and older adults (65 years and older) are going through an epic battle that comes with age: how they will maintain care and where they will live.

Various research articles have shown that many older adults want to be as independent as they can while living in the comfort of their own home. This is the most ideal situation that one can gear their future towards since there is a familiarity to the community and the routines.

This issue needs to be brought to the attention of all individuals and their families in order to make necessary preparations. First off many arrangements need to happen in order to age in place, such as making sure that we put enough money aside to be able to attain this goal.

Also, various home modifications need to occur to be an aging-friendly environment to put aside any doubt that they can potentially be in danger.

In addition, we need to obtain and connect our seniors with different services within their communities. Eventually they will be in need of in home support services, means of transportation, home health care, nutritional programs, meal preparation programs and various other senior service programs that are local senior centers can provide information on.

The main purpose is to become aware of the steps to prepare so that our aging community can remain at home maintaining their independence, autonomy, and social support which in the long run is beneficial to their physical and emotional wellbeing.

Leonor Rojas

Vanessa De La Torre

USC graduate students