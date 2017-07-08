No fan of AHCA

The Senate version of the AHCA, legislation affecting one-sixth of our economy, was secretively crafted with no debate. That is frightening. If this bill passes, your voice as a citizen will be weakened to a devastating degree. We must not let that happen.

Senator McConnell allowed pharmaceutical and insurance companies an early view of the bill. He also made sure to forcefully remove wheelchair-bound constituents from outside his offices.

The story that Obamacare was “rammed through” and “just as secretive” is a successfully-sold lie. Five committee hearings. Multiple CBO scores. Dozens of bipartisan amendments. Twenty-five straight days of Senate debate. Zero GOP votes doesn’t mean Republicans weren’t a party to the ACA’s development and debate.

To “promote the general welfare” of “ourselves and posterity” is in the preamble of the Constitution. We are a nation of individuals, but lifting up our citizenry as a whole is bedrock American principle, not “socialism”.

I think we can all agree that people shouldn’t just get “handouts.” But I also think we can agree that the rich shouldn’t rob the poor via cruel and ineffective legislation. Where has our common humanity gone?

It is a fact that this immoral and already-unpopular bill will disproportionately hurt the elderly, children, and the poor. Our aging Fallbrook community will be hurt.

You can fight back against this astonishing disregard for human life and this cynical attack on democracy. Tell Congressmen Hunter and Issa that you expect them to reverse their support for this terrible bill.

Jennifer Montgomery