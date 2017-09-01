No fan of candidate Desmond

I see that “Bulldozer Bill” Horn, our outgoing County Supervisor, has endorsed his clone, Mayor of San Marcos, Jim Desmond.

I continually see it touted that San Marcos is such a “well-run” city. If you’re a greedy developer, that statement will ring true. If you’re a common citizen residing in San Marcos, well, not so much.

Don’t believe me? A ride to the city of San Marcos, anytime from 6:30 a.m. to about 11 a.m., or in the afternoon along SR78 should affirm what I say. San Marcos takes the prize for ridge top leveling and over-building almost anywhere else in North County.

Can someone please step up and run for supervisor that actually cares about the quality of life for us poor peons who don’t have the access or the financial wherewithal to make “campaign contributions” (the euphemism for bribes) of many thousands of dollars?

Thomas G Johnson