No justice for white on black crime

On Dec 8, 2016, I was assaulted and robbed in my own driveway in Fallbrook by white woman. Although, I have neighbors who saw her at my house and my injuries afterwards, the DA has decided to not arrest her.

She gets to commit two felonies and steal my money just because she is white. If I, as a black woman, had assaulted a white person you know darn well, I would have been arrested the same day. But, because this is white on black crime, she gets away Scot-free.

There is no justice in America today unless you are white.

Pam Davis