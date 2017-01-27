No justice for white on black crime

On Dec 8, 2016, I was assaulted and robbed in my own driveway in Fallbrook by white woman. Although, I have neighbors who saw her at my house and my injuries afterwards, the DA has decided to not arrest her.
She gets to commit two felonies and steal my money just because she is white. If I, as a black woman, had assaulted a white person you know darn well, I would have been arrested the same day. But, because this is white on black crime, she gets away Scot-free.
There is no justice in America today unless you are white.
Pam Davis
Believe me the Fallbrook police will arrest and file charges on white people. However it will depend on who you are and who you know, it will be targeted and profiled … now that is something I will agree with you on. It seems wrong to me that police can pick and chose which reports to take and act upon. They are not suppose to be the judge or the prosecutor.
Sue her for the money you lost, the injuries you received AND damages, Sorry you went through this!
Pam, I expect the reason the DA did not file charges is there is no proof she attacked you, or rather the DA can not prove it. If you have injures, sue her in civil court.
Forget the race card – lots of crime cannot be prosecuted due to lack of evidence. Cindy – recall the last black man that was murdered in Fallbrook? Did not take the SO long to bring charges against the white people that did it. Maybe you lost credibility with the SO if you threw the race card – don;t know, wasn’t there – but some times the attitude of the victim can influence the outcome