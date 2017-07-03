One woman’s honest opinion on healthcare

Healthcare has been a divisive issue these days, but why? Why is it a partisan issue when men, women and children from both sides of the political divide will be affected? It’s frightening on so many levels that a small group of Senate Republican men worked in secret to take accessibility to healthcare away from men, women and children who have preexisting conditions.

For example, my three year old grandson was born with a rare genetic brain disorder call Joubert’s Syndrome. He needs constant monitoring of his liver and kidney functions due to the possibility of liver and kidney failure. Then there is my mother, an 82-year-old with many health issues. Now she will face ever increasing costs due to both her preexisting conditions and her age. Finally, there is my husband and I who are in our 60s and face higher and higher costs just based on our age.

My family can’t be alone. There are plenty of Democratic and Republican families that will be facing the same problems as my family if the Senate passes their secret bill. Please let there be a nonpartisan cry to stop this madness. If not, we will all suffer.

Pamela Albergo