I thought I was doing my husband a favor by mailing back a movie (DVD) that he rented through the mail. I drove through the mailbox bank at the post office and dropped the envelope in one of the mailboxes.

When my husband got home later that day, he asked where the movie/envelope was and I proudly announced “I mailed it already.” He had a terrible look on his face and asked if I sealed it (taking off a thin strip of paper on the sticky sealer and folding it over the envelope). I stuttered “nooo.” He grabbed his phone and called the post office to see if anyone could please find the envelope and seal/mail it.

This is where postmaster Johnny Wade came into the picture. My husband told him the situation and he said he would see what he could do.

Soon the phone rang and Mr. Wade said he found the envelope and sealed/mailed it. What a relieved look came over my husband’s face!

Only in Fallbrook… not only did we get that call, we got a formal routing slip with a note from Mr. Wade, stating “thanks for inquiring through the USPS.” We both thought at the same time how fortunate we are to have Mr. Wade heading our post office. What a special man.

Can anyone imagine the results being the same if this happened at the San Diego Post Office, Orange County Post Office, or Riverside Post Office?

Thank you postmaster Johnny Wade.

Jan Perdew