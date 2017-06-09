Open letter to Bonsall School District

What a great neighbor you have become!

You erected an ugly four strand barbed wire fence on the property line between my property and the proposed new Bonsall school site. You also put an ugly No Trespassing sign on one of the strands of barbed wire facing my house.

Since the fence is installed directly on the property line, it must conform to the Sycamore Ranch Declaration of Restrictions for fencing (copy was attached).

I talked with Carlos Rodriguez (Bonsall School Maintenance). I told him that there was not a fence on the property line because I did not want a fence there and I would not pay half the cost to erect a fence. Carlos did not tell me that the fence was a four-strand barbed wire fence. However, since the fence borders my property directly, it must conform to the restrictions.

The Bonsall School District has until June 15 to move this fence off my property line or it will be removed.

I attended the meeting held at the Golf Club of California where Dr. Cunningham presided over a contentious meeting prior to the November vote on the proposed school bond. Dr. Cunningham’s words after the election about the Sycamore Ranch residents were a little much. Dr. Cunningham has shown much contempt for the Sycamore Ranch residents and I am one.

Max Myers