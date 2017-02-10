An open letter to our District 50 Congressman Duncan Hunter:

We are two of your constituents. We’ve lived in San Diego County for our entire life. In the face of the monstrous injustices we are seeing perpetrated at the highest levels of government, we ask that you take a moment and reflect on the human cost of supporting the President’s actions.
Please speak out against the horrific ban on immigration from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen – no terrorist actions have ever been taken on U.S. soil by nationals from these countries, and families of innocent people are being ripped apart by this order. In particular, we fear that history textbooks will look back at the plight of the Syrian refugees and compare it to the Jewish refugees who were barred from entering the United States and sent back to die in the Holocaust.
You have a chance to take a moral and ethical stand here, in an event that could define our history. We are pleading – welcome these people into our great nation; let them know that our promise still holds true – that the huddled, the tired, and the poor, those who yearn to breathe free, are still welcome here.
Thank you deeply,
Julia and Jessica Lyle
Mr. & Mrs. Lyle:
Maybe you lived in San Diego County too long, maybe you need to travel. Let’s see the countries on this list, remember these are the same countries Obozo listed. Let’s start with Similar, a country that has no government, run my war Lords (gangs) where they kidnap and seize people and ships for ransom. They ARE terrorist’s. Iran back in the 1970’s held our embassy staff for 444 days, remember the ABC news, Koppel started out the broadcast with the day count of how long these Americans were hostages. Iraq, we fought a two wars these and people from this country are known for terrorist leanings. Lybia, recently this country was ruled by a ruthless dictator who terrorized us and the region for decades, now has no legitimate government and is currently under the control of some radical splinter Islamic group. I could go on for every country on the list with FACTS but I also look at all the other Islamic states NOT on that list so after reading your op-ed piece, I can only assume that you either live in a bubble, get your information from MSLSD (MSNBC) Move on.org or your just completely daft and uninformed. You purchase locks for your doors to keep potential crooks out, we are just keeping potential terrorist’s put from regions KNOWN for terrorist acts, prevention. I have no problem with our Presidents order in fact I think he did not go far enough. I would hate to be the bearer of “I told you so” to the families who now have to bury their loved ones because people think the way you do and fail to act because you have a “hippie” moment. Let’s see how you would feel if a loved one of yours died from a preventable act, your views would definitely change. I consider your comments progressive nonsense lacking in reality.
I can’t believe it, my comment was deleted. Must have been either full of truths or in opposition to the views of the publisher or her friends. The op-ed listed above lacks any factual information whatsoever. It ignores the fact that Iran held our embassy staff for 444 days, threatens death to America and Israel, finances terrorism to other radical Islamic groups creating nuclear weapons that could threaten millions in the region. It ignores Iraq who when Saddam Hussein governed killed millions, threatens it’s neighbors, invaded sovereign nations invaded Kuwait and threatened Saudi Arabia forcing the United Stated and others to invade the region. It ignores Libya who for decades Momar Gaddafi who brutalized his people, sponsored hijackings for decades, sponsored terrorism, threatened Americans and until overthrown partially by the United States government and killed still harbor numerous Islamic terrorist organizations which threaten our citizens. It ignores Syria since 1948 killed hundered s of thousands of it’s people and countless of Israelis in the name of Allah. Today because of these refugees, in Europe terrorism is on the rise, murder and raped of innocent Europeans suffer from these so-called peaceful refugees. In Somalia where there no government, the war lords control the government in their sections of the country. Where kidnapping innocent people for ransom and conducting high seas piracy to extort billions to fund it’s activities. Where United Nations humanitarian relief is stolen and sold for profit. In Yemen, remember the U.S.S. Cole, the sailor from San Diego named Palmer, by the was has a building named after her at 32nd Street Naval Base who was killed along with others when their ship was attacked my power boats loaded with explosives from Yemen. Where terrorist recruitment runs rampant, this country along with Iran are the most dangerous of all. I just listed the few but I also look at the other peaceful Muslin nations not on the list. Do I support the ban, you bet I do. I would rather prevent than to explain to the families of people killed by terrorism why we as a nation ignored them and could have prevented their deaths. I have one question for the authors of this op-ed piece, do you know anyone who died due to terrorism? I do, he died at the World Trade Center. Progressive views like the one written here are inherently dangerous to everyone. We as a nation have the right to restrict anyone from entering our country for any reason, we are a sovereign nation and nobody has the right to come here without knowing who and what they are. So to the authors, stay off the progressive sites and networks and remember terrorism can happen to you and your family, let’s hope the ban prevents needless deaths and other horrific acts against American Citizens.
The mainstream media hides the facts from the general public.
Since the 9/11 Twin Towers terrorist attack, 72 individuals from mostly Muslim countries covered by President Trump’s “extreme vetting” executive order have been convicted of terrorism.
o Somalia: 20, Yemen: 19, Iraq: 19, Syria: 7, Iran: 4, Libya: 2, Sudan: 1
• This week, Syrian’s leader Assad in response to questions about the Travel Ban said that some refugees are definitely terrorists.
• In 2016 NINE high-ranking U.S. officials, including the CIA and FBI directors, all believe ISIS can (or will) take advantage of the refugee system to infiltrate the West and carry out terror attacks (just like they did in the Paris attacks).
• In addition to terrorism, crime is a problem in the areas the U.S. government settled the refugees, for example in 2016 in Twin Falls Idaho:
o A developmentally challenged five-year-old American girl was sexually assaulted at the hands of three refugee boys.
o Refugee Mohammed Hussein Ibraheim Eldai was charged with the alleged sexual assault of a 33-year-old mentally disabled woman.
etc. etc.
A good site to look over that details recent and past terror attacks by Muslims through out the world is http://www.thereligionofpeace.com/