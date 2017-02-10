An open letter to our District 50 Congressman Duncan Hunter:

We are two of your constituents. We’ve lived in San Diego County for our entire life. In the face of the monstrous injustices we are seeing perpetrated at the highest levels of government, we ask that you take a moment and reflect on the human cost of supporting the President’s actions.

Please speak out against the horrific ban on immigration from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen – no terrorist actions have ever been taken on U.S. soil by nationals from these countries, and families of innocent people are being ripped apart by this order. In particular, we fear that history textbooks will look back at the plight of the Syrian refugees and compare it to the Jewish refugees who were barred from entering the United States and sent back to die in the Holocaust.

You have a chance to take a moral and ethical stand here, in an event that could define our history. We are pleading – welcome these people into our great nation; let them know that our promise still holds true – that the huddled, the tired, and the poor, those who yearn to breathe free, are still welcome here.

Thank you deeply,

Julia and Jessica Lyle