Open letter to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

I am contacting you to voice my stringent opposition to and concern regarding the implementation of Proposition 57. My concern and opposition stem from the fact that too many crimes that are in reality violent by their nature are classified by Prop 57 as “non-violent” for political reasons.
Currently under California State Law, these crimes are considered “non-violent”:
- Human trafficking of minor for labor
- Battery with serious bodily harm
- Assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer
- Solicitation to commit murder
- First degree burglary
- Arson causing physical harm
- Exploding a bomb with intent to harm
As members of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, you are sworn professional law enforcement officers with a full understanding of criminals, criminal behavior, and the motivations of criminals. It is foolhardy to believe that people who commit the types of crimes listed above are non-violent.
These crimes are mala in se, i.e., crimes that are inherently bad by their nature. The early release of convicted criminals of these sorts of crimes would in fact jeopardize the safety of the California public you are dutifully sworn to protect.
I write this to you as someone who grew up in a police family (both parents retired LAPD detectives), as a Navy veteran, as a graduate with a BS degree in criminal justice administration from San Diego State University, as a retiree from the Federal Bureau of Prisons with 25+ years of federal law enforcement service, and as a family man with a wife and two kids.
Please … do not allow for the early release of convicted state prisoners with criminal convictions for the crimes as previously mentioned. The safety of our communities and neighborhoods deserve better.
Thank you for your time and consideration.
Respectfully submitted,
Robert Eric Reiss (“Rick”)
Truly hope your words lead to meaningful action regarding the release of so-called non-violent offenders back onto our streets. A recent article appearing here in the Village News made a connection between increased burglaries and repeat offenders (a.k.a: career criminals). No community is immune to crime of any sort, but the fact that progressive legislators and voters continue to play politics with our safety is in itself criminal. And why I will continue to exercise my 2nd Amendment right to protect my family and property.
Rick, well said….but you’ll have better luck moving to a red state where you’re opinion and vote might make a difference.
Also, many violent crimes are plea bargained to exclude the violence. At a Fallbrook Citizen meeting several months ago, a DEA agent and several Deputies said they NEVER arrested someone for simple possession of narcotics; but the criminal would plead to possession to avoid a more serious conviction, such as having a firearm. These “non-violent” criminals are back out, with illegal firearms, committing violent crime.
That’s Moonbeam for you, criminal rights over your rights. Next year’s elections, remember don’t vote democratic for governor.