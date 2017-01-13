Pop Warner board says ‘Thank You’

The Fallbrook Pop Warner Football season has come to an end and the board would like to thank everyone for all the hard work that has gone into the 2016 season.

We have so many volunteers who step up each year to make this happen: board members, team moms, coaches and all the wonderful shoe tying, patch sewing, picture taking, fruit/Gatorade/snack donating, shoulder pad checking, trash collecting parents. Parents are the backbone of this organization and we thank you.

We also want to thank some of the local businesses who help us each year – Scoreboard Pizzeria, Happy Jug, Jersey Mike’s, Friendly Village Errands and Pet Sitting, Fallbrook Equipment Rentals, Dr. Brandon Miller, and so many more!

Each company listed has either donated necessary items/services for free, worked with us each season or has sponsored our league. We can’t express our gratitude that our home town supports us so much!

You can see more of our football players and cheerleaders on our Facebook page, or www.fallbrookpopwarner.org for upcoming events and important dates for the 2017 season.

Thanks to everyone who made this season happen in our friendly little village!

Erik Benitez

President of Fallbrook Pop Warner Football