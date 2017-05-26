President Trump obstructed justice

If you believe that President Donald Trump should be impeached, you might want to sign up at Impeach Trump Now (impeachdonaldtrumpnow.org). More than 1.1 million Americans have signed the petition to impeach Trump.

If you are not sure whether Trump should be impeached, you might want to visit Impeach Trump Now and read Professor Laurence Tribe’s legal analysis. Professor Tribe of Harvard Law School is the foremost Constitutional law scholar in our country. Because I respect Prof. Tribe and Prof. Steven Shiffrin, I also signed up at Impeach Trump Now.

We need to defend our Constitution and our democracy. No one is above the law, not even President Trump. He must be held accountable for engaging in obstruction of justice. President Trump interfered with FBI’s criminal investigation in an effort to obstruct justice.

The Legal Advisory Board of Impeach Trump Now also includes the following well-respected judges and legal scholars:

Justice Fernande Duffly, Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court

Prof. Nancy Leong, University of Denver

Prof. Lawrence Lessig, Harvard Law School

Hon. James Nelson, Montana Supreme Court

Prof. Tamara Piety, University of Tulsa College of Law

Prof. Catherine Ross, George Washington Law School

James Gustave Speth, Vermont Law School

Prof. Jennifer Taub, Vermont Law School

Even if you are a staunch supporter of Trump, you might want to visit Impeach Trump Now, and find out why these legal scholars and judges believe that Trump should not continue to serve as our president in order to preserve our American democracy.

Albert Wang