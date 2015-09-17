Press 1 for English; press 2 for Spanish

It’s unfortunate, in many ways, that we are not encouraging those immigrants from Mexico to learn English.
But why should they when everyone goes farther out of their way to encourage them to continue to speak Spanish rather than learn English? There is no incentive for them to learn English.
In the Sept. 3 issue of the Village News, I noticed “New Spanish parenting classes offered at library.” By not having them learn our English language, a very large disservice is taking place.
Robert Supalla
I think you are being overly concerned Robert, I know many Americans who are living in Mexico and make no effort to learn the language, they socialize with other Americans, Canadians and some locals who speak good english. Of course there are those who attempt to speak Spanish but end up murdering the language to the point where it would be better to just speak good english, that’s pretty much how I started out on my quest to learn Spanish. Finally after working with many of my neighbors to the south and living and working in Mexico for 10 years, (without even a visa) I finally got it down pretty good, mostly by listening to the Mariachi music in some of the little neighborhood dirt floor cantinas. They get tired of playing the same few songs the tourists know so when they hit these little palapa cantinas they play what they want and really lay down some good music, mostly love songs, like everywhere else in the world, so many of the phrases I picked up from those tunes really helped me talk to the pretty ladies I met working in stores and restaurants in town.
Oh there were some sourpusses, mostly other contractors and some architects from Mexico City working there, they liked to charge foreigners $125 a sq ft and resented me building houses for $25 per sq ft and they complained loud and clear to the local and regional immigration officials who did nothing because I used all Mexican labor and materials, they said I was good for the economy.
Life was great and I can’t wait to get back to the life of an expatriate, the reason I came back was because of better schools here for my two boys who were born there in 1988 and 1990 and the town was getting too popular and I didn’t like what it was turning into, I liked it better as a sleepy little fishing village. For those who are wondering, both boys enjoy dual citizenship from both countries with all the benefits..
Mike, I agree that many Americans in other lands do not try to speak the language; however, Americans are normally there for a short period, engaged in work or charity, and provide far more than they take. They pay for their children’s schooling (usually in private English languages schools) or the kids learn the language. I have never seen a country that teaches in it public education schools the native language to foreigners. Foreigners (that do not speak English) coming here are more likely to be hoping to stay for ever, if they work it is low paying entry level jobs and they receive far more in charity and benefits they provide, they expect free education (and medical) while demanding more and more concessions. In no other country have I used a telephone and been told “press 2 for English”. If I do not speak the language I have to find an interpreter – and usually pay for him/her.
“I agree that many Americans in other lands do not try to speak the language; however, Americans are normally there for a short period, engaged in work or charity, and provide far more than they take.” Grunt, Have you seen what the oil and gas industry alone has done to land and resources in the countries they are extracting these resources, not to mention Monsanto, Dow and other corporations?? I won’t even get into what we’ve done to Iraq and the M.E.in general over outright lies and deception
Grunt, The americans I was referring to are “living” in Mexico and other countries south of the border, they are retired or just living there to take advantage of the culture, weather, and lower cost and better quality of living, and they constitute the far majority of foreigners living there.
It has been my experience that most of those guys you see riding their bikes to various jobs are here to work and then go home, they send their money home to their families who use the money to further their lives. Many are here because of the devastating effects NAFTA has had on their earning power at home, we, for whatever reason tend to go after the symptom rather than the cause.
The rest of your comment, ” receive far more in charity and benefits they provide, they expect free education (and medical) while demanding more and more concessions.” is just how it looks to you, study after study show it is just not true. Also the bit about having to press one for english, that has been going on for as long as I can remember and I am 72 years old, if you can’t remember why then I suggest you head on over to New York and visit the Statue of Liberty and read the inscription at her feet. “Give me your tired, your poor,
Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,
The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.
Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me,
I lift my lamp beside the golden door!
Mike – disregarding the ME/Iraq etc and staying on topic; I have meet ex-pats living in Asia, Central America and Europe- most of the ones I have met have either a working knowledge of the language, or are learning it. The business people/tourists are the ones with out much language skills. The “press 1” was a comment that other countries do not bend over to accommodate Americans- I really have no problem with businesses advertising their skills in other languages as it increases business thus profits. I do take exception to the ballot in multiple languages; a requirement for citizenship is to speak English (for naturalized) – and if you do not speak English, how do you make an intelligent, informed decision on the issues? The welcome on the Statue was for LEGAL immigrants, there is a different between LEGALLY coming here and breaking the law to come here. You reinforced my point – they send the money HOME, not contributing to the economy here. Those on the bikes for the most part work for wages under the table, yet we take care of them medically, school their kids and jail them too.
We are indeed, a nation of emigrants, and most of the tired, poor and huddled masses from other shores assimilated into the “American culture” and learned to speak the language. I totally respect that Hispanic people who come here want to retain their culture, my ancestors came mainly from Ireland and we have kept both our religion and many of the old customs, hence St. Patrick’s Day parades, etc. The point is, while it is fine to remember and love the “old country” if you want to do anything besides clean other peoples homes and pick fruit, you need to get an education, and if you refuse to learn English the chances of getting a good education or practically nill. There are far too many people in this country living hand to mouth, far too many people on welfare, poverty begats criminal behavior and activities. I’m willing to bet that the Americans living in Mexico are not on the dole from the Mexican government. I love the Mexican people and I would like to see them do well. That will not happen without learning the language and getting an education.
They can’t get with the program, they can always go back. Maybe this would save us all some money. La Grande Cesspool, nice plase to visit but even their citizens don’t want to live there…
Sorry Grunt, This is turning this into a debate and I don’t debate the issues, I didn’t like debating high school and thought it was pointless because its goal was not to promote understanding, the goal in debates is to win.
Also I try never to discuss the issues with people who talk about “people on the dole” they have never actually crunched the numbers or they would know that people really “on the dole” cost us about .17 cents each, a month.
I’ve said pretty much all I have to say on Robert’s letter, any more in this environment would be pointless but I will offer this youtube for those of you who still have a knee jerk reaction to the word Socialism, in the spirit of understanding, of course ~ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0zq-2cKENOc
PS … There is a mass migration taking place in many parts of the world, it and our own immigration problems have a cause. When you want to talk about that, Holla at me, because attacking the symptom and or complaining about it is pointless.
Mike, got it – You are right – everyone else is wrong. Won’t waste my time. BTW, I never used on the dole). As for the mass imigration taking place in the Mideast – you mean all the military aged males? No sympathy at all. It is their country – pick a side and stay and fight. (Women, children and those older than me excluded). All others are cowards.
“I don’t like debating the issues” well of course not Mike, because you do not have a come back. The “dole” I am referring to is government subsistence, which is what people in this country who either don’t work, or do not make enough $$$ to get by, whether they are here legally or not, receive. Wouldn’t you prefer to see these people do better than that? The Americans living in Mexico are either retired or in that country working for wages, the Mexican government does not send them a check or offer them the choice of “press one for English”, it was just a point I was trying to make, and which as usual, you don’t want to hear. Why is the liberal mantra “keep them ignorant”…. or wait, I know why.
Grunt I was going to just move on but after reading your remark about these poor people fleeing for their lives being cowards, I had to respond. I take it you are in the military with a name like grunt, if so I wonder if you know who you work for because it is not the land of the free home of the brave, by the people, for the people government that we’ve all been led to believe it is. It is obvious to anyone with critical thinking skills, and has been proven by two independent university studies that we have no democracy, we have an oligarchy, (rule by the rich) everything good about this country has been privatized into their hands and they won’t be satisfied until they have it all. Politicians are bought and paid for talking heads and the media too, and as a result we are the best entertained and least informed people on the face of the earth, we believe ISIS is coming to kill us because we have Judge Jeanine on Fox and the rest of the media telling us so, all because they hate us for our freedoms.. Yeah right..
They hate us because we are meddling in their affairs, overthrowing their democratically elected leaders and replacing them with tyrants and dictators favorable western oil etc. and insisting everybody pay for oil in dollars but nobody wants to play that game any more. Gaddafi was one of the dictators installed by us like the shah of Iran but Gaddafi’s sin was he wanted to start doing his own thing and sell his oil for other countries currency so he had to go
We don’t even control our own foreign policies, our face to the world, and as a result they, people you never hear of like Paul Wolfowitz and his neoconservatives used 9/11 as a springboard for his Wolfowitz Doctrine to spread western corporate hegemony over the world and ended up making a mess of the entire Middle East and now our relationship with Russia. They (Donald Rumsfeld) even went so far as to change our military code from defenders to warriors and people wonder why the staggering number of suicides in the military these days.
“Washington neoconservatives created the Islamic State. Washington used these jihadists to overthrow Gaddafi in Libya and then sent them to overthrow Assad in Syria. The American neoconservatives, every one of whom is allied with Zionist Israel, do not want any cohesive state in the Middle East capable of interfering with a “Greater Israel from the Nile to the Euphrates.” Paul Craig Roberts
The following video is for Robert who is concerned about the immigration problem and the other two are for the rest of you tea party folk that have taken over this venue
Adiós
Ronald Reagan & George Bush Sr. Debate Who’s the Better Friend to Immigrants.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6gYHMwEdvIk
“Isis Is Coming For You”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JznFkMxNC_M
Abby Martin & Chris Hedges: War, Propaganda & the Enemy Within https://www.youtube.com/watch?t=1362&v=uNlW-S7gzdg
P.S. I said goodbye a bit too soon, I wanted to add the following to my previous comment
“I suspected I was just part of a racket at the time. Now I am sure of it. Like all members of the military profession I never had an original thought until I left the service. My mental faculties remained in suspended animation while I obeyed the orders of the higher- ups. This is typical with everyone in the military service.” : General Smedley Butler. USMC (Ret.)
War Is A Racket
By Major General Smedley Butler
http://www.ratical.org/ratville/CAH/warisaracket.html
“It is part of the general pattern of misguided policy that our country is now geared to an arms economy which was bred in an artificially induced psychosis of war hysteria and nurtured upon an incessant propaganda of fear.” – Douglas MacArthur
“One cannot wage war under present conditions without the support of public opinion, which is tremendously molded by the press and other forms of propaganda.” – Douglas MacArthur
The powers in charge keep us in a perpetual state of fear keep us in a continuous stampede of patriotic fervor with the cry of grave national emergency. Always there has been some terrible evil to gobble us up if we did not blindly rally behind it by furnishing the exorbitant sums demanded. Yet, in retrospect, these disasters seem never to have happened, seem never to have been quite real.
– General Douglas MacArthur
What is fascism? Fascism is marked by nationalism, militarism, sexism, racism, repression of labor, worship of corporate power, controlled mass media, contempt for intellectuals and education, religiosity used for political manipulation, rampant cronyism and corruption, fraudulent elections, obsession with national security and the destruction of civil liberties. Does any of that sound at all familiar?
Where are the republicans of my father’s generation? ~
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8y06NSBBRtY
Good grief!! Mike, have you ever, actually gone outside and looked around you, or do you get ALL of your information off of internet web sites? Pink made excellent comments refuting your allegations about Americans living in Mexico not speaking Spanish being the same as illegals and legals living here and not speaking English. You were comparing apples and oranges, but when that was pointed out you ran away and took your toys siting the fact that you “don’t debate” give me a break. Brainwashing is evidently alive and well at your household. How is that aluminum hat working out for you? As for Grunt, sounds to me like he has your number as well. I can see how much you enjoy quoting other people rather than having a constructive thought of your own, so here is a quote for you, see if you get it.
“There is a sucker born every minute” ….. W.C. Fields
Mike- you started with “the poor people you (me) call cowards” then went off on some wild tangent. Then you mention that the Arabs/Muslims hate us for ” overthrowing their democratically elected leaders” as this is plural, please name two. Next, do not understand at all about the change of “military code” from defenders to warriors, nor how that affects suicide. Civilians below the age of 49 commit suicide at a greater rate than veterans (http://www.vocativ.com/usa/military/veteran-suicide/) and those NOT deployed to a war zone commit suicide at a higher rate than those that were deployed. (http://www.militarytimes.com/story/military/benefits/health-care/2015/04/01/suicide-troops-veterans-combat-study-says-no-link-between-combat-deployment-suicides/70771276/) Finally, “Ol Gimlet Eye;s comment referred to the “Banana Wars” – 1898, not even the last century.
Press #1 for English, Press #2 to be disconnected until you learn English.
Mike. At least Americans who go to La Cesspool Grande or decide to live there, god knows why, learn or try using Peggy Hill spanglish but we make the effort. On the other side, shiftless comes to mind. I personally I don’t subsidize stupid.
Good grief!! Mike, have you ever, actually gone outside and looked around you, or do you get ALL of your information off of internet web sites?
If you would have read my comments you would know I lived in Mexico for over 10 years and have been a Mexico Traveler all my life. Have you ever heard the phrase Ugly American? I’ve seen the way Americans act in other countries, so what I’m saying Paul, is we have nothing to complain about, especially silly things like press one for spanish which is meant to help people assimilate. I was just pointing out that we are not that much different than the ones you complain about. As far as offering quotes that back up my point to show I’m not the only one with these views, what’s your point other than to try to put me down for sharing my thoughts based on my own personal experience because they are not in agreement with you and others here?
I am not this hair,
I am not this skin.
I am the soul that lives within.
Rumi
“Ol Gimlet Eye;s comment referred to the “Banana Wars” – 1898, not even the last century.
So what difference does that make Grunt, it’s still the same today. That’s why I asked you if you were aware who you are working for..If you do, than you are more like a mercenary and the new military code, Warrior, (for the Empire) fits quite well.
In today’s world you have to comb the internet to find out what’s going on because the Mainstream Media offers little in the way real unbiased news to the point that people in other countries know more about what’s going on here than most Americans
Rising poverty rates. Corrupt banking system. Soaring public health issues. Unending wars. Crumbling infrastructures. Broken education system. Global warming. And you guys are worried about What?
Mike, you are really bouncing around. 1) The military works for the elected government of this nation – like them, hate them it does not matter – or would you rather the generals decide? Maybe allow Marine General Mathis to be in charge? (Most Marines would love that!) Warrior – you seem hung up on that word – is “a brave or experienced soldier or fighter” (Oxford dictionary), a mercenary is “a professional soldier hired to serve in a foreign army” (also Oxford dictionary). So, no shame in being a warrior, and since we fight under the US flag, for causes the American government picks, (the government we the (majority) of the people chose) we are not mercenaries. Also, please explain what you mean by “new military code”. I cannot recall a different one since before I came in, and have those whose service stretches back to the 1950’s and they cannot recall a different code either.
Now, rising poverty rates is one result of not enough Americans working; public health issues such as ER over crowing broken education system – all three would be greatly reduced and improved by the export of all illegals; those who cannot or will not find a job would be able/forced to take the job of the illegal – the slight increase in cost (pennies actually) to pay them a wage would be compensated by the reduction in funding illegals education, health care and etc.
Finally I see why “(you) I don’t debate the issues – a debate needs to stay on topic; you bring up idea after idea, never really brining any facts in, and ignoring all facts you disagree with.
Mike, while I am sure Paul can answer for himself, I offer this in rebuttal to you “we have nothing to complain about”. I have also traveled extensively – and I have seen a few “ugly Americans” but far less than I have “good Americans”. The Americans (ugly) that I have seen are far better than what we have here in the way of illegal Mexicans (and others) Try to name one white American gang that has invaded Mexico; name ugly Americans that have murdered Mexican nationals, name one school district that has to teach in English so the majority of the students understand (I mean public schools, not the private ones funded by Americans), name one hospital that has an ER full of non-paying Americans that are there for normal Doctor visits, name one Welfare program, one Mexican state that gives driver license test in English. If the people were trying to assimilate we would not need “press 1 for English”. My in-laws came here (legally) from Europe, they did not have “press two for German, they learned English
“When you lived in Mexico Mike, didn’t you have to either learn Spanish or sink, business wise?
Not at all, I built for Americans and Canadians.I spoke Spanish to my crew. Look Grunt that’s just the way it looks to you and yours, and you are obviously not that old or you would remember the other languages we offered back then and Chinese, Japanese Italians Jews, Germans polish all had their little clicks, stores restaurants and they spoke to each other in their native language and today too. All the Mexican and Guatemalan folks here that have a business speak great English and I have to refrain from speaking Spanish to their kids because they speak better English than I speak Spanish.
I know it freaks a lot of you but but they, the brown people from South of the border already out number you/ us, you feel your way of life is slipping away but that is our own Karma for what we did to the indigenous who’s land we took by force and murdered over 100,000,000 Indians in the process. Didn’t they see their way of life slipping away?
Sorry I meant soldiers creed not code, I was US Army photographer mid to late 60’s http://cassiopaea.org/forum/index.php?topic=10029.0
Again, if you are active Military you don’t know who you are working for, I know, the first thing they tried to teach me was not to think for myself so all you can see is your commanding officer or the president so I thought you would like to hear it from one or two of your own. As for me, I will fight to defend my country when we are invaded by foreign forces but fat chance of that because the American people have no natural enemies so we invent them. We demonize everyone who gets in the way of US hegemony, We demonize Russia and Iran to the point to where you folks believe they are our enemies, they are not. Both are cleaning up the riffraff in Syria in short order, we could have done the same had we not been after regime change and setting up and paying the riffraff to do the dirty work. We have seen the same thing played out in central and South America we’re seeing it in Ukraine and in Syria, same players, same MO
People who dismiss the unemployed and dependants as parasites fail to understand economics and parasitism. A successful parasite is one that is not recognized by its host, one that can make its host work for it without appearing as a burden. Such is the ruling class in a capitalist society Jason Read
U.S. Presidents are temporary salesman for policies made and executed by others. Diana Johnstone
“Keep your language. Love its sounds, its modulation, its rhythm. But try to march together with men of different languages, remote from your own, who wish like you for a more just and human world.” – Dom Helder Camara (1971)
Thank you Grunt. Great points, I couldn’t have said it better myself. I too have traveled abroad and while there might have have been one or maybe even two instances where I have witnessed Americans “behaving badly” it was rare and very far between. My wife and I have both enjoyed interacting with different cultures in different places and attempted to communicate with other nationalities we have encountered and had some great times doing so. The cranky and downright rude behavior among some people we witnessed were mostly German or French. That being said, I believe that the Mexican people will be better off when they learn the language of this country, since so many have chosen to live here. I don’t quite see how making it easy for them by having a “press 2 for Spanish” helps them assimilate? When you lived in Mexico Mike, didn’t you have to either learn Spanish or sink, business wise? I’m betting you didn’t get to push any buttons for help. People have been coming to our shores for a new way of life for a very long time, and no one ever got to push 2 for German, 3 for Polish or 4 for French. Think about it.
If you weren’t so single minded and myopic Mike, you might be able to understand the point of view that both Grunt and I, not to mention Pink, have been trying to get across. No one has said anything about not wanting to live side by side with Hispanic people! What we are saying, and I will try and speak slowly for your benefit, is that it will serve them better in the long run if they learn to speak English, because not matter how much your “white guilt” is blinding you to the realities of “real” life, even you must understand that English is still the language of the land. As far as your comment about my age goes, I am probably older than you are, and I certainly do know that the Irish, the Polish, the Germans, the Italians, etc lived in enclaves where they spoke their own language, but, and this is a BIG but, they had to learn English if they wanted to make a living, and they learned it on their own. I have a friend who only spoke Polish right up until the time he started school at the age of 6, the school district did not offer him a choice, he had to learn English, and he did. Don’t you believe that Hispanic people are intelligent enough to learn another language as well?
It is obvious from some of the silly things that you say Mike, that you have but one agenda so I get the fact that trying to use common sense with you is a waste of time, however I refuse to just sit back and say nothing when confronted with ignorance. have a good day.
So now we have the usual insults and stone throwing for anyone not in line with your beliefs, I was hoping this little venue had changed with the new format, guess not.
Paul, I admit I am not as articulate as I should be, my fault I didn’t go to school much and for that I apologize but If you would actually read and try to understand what I am trying to say, we might get somewhere so I’ll try your approach and speak slowly so please pay attention and do try to understand that even though you only seem to see folks “refusing” to learn the language of the country they are living in, I am here to tell you that they are and you folks are the ones with a myopic view and using it as an excuse to vent your flustration about things you feel you have no control over because you lack the broader view and the understanding that goes along with it, ever ready to fight to protect your own ignorance about the issues we all face
Contrary to the rest of the world, Grunt thinks our foreign policies we force on the rest of the world are just, but then again he pretty much has to in his chosen field of warrior for the empire and Pink still probably can’t admit she was wrong about Gore and Global warming, and Ray … Well we all know where he is coming from, poor lost soul still doesn’t know that deep down inside we all dearly love every other human being
Here is one more silly thought for you Paul, Ray is no different than anyone else here, we are all lost, adrift in a sea of lost souls and that is why the world is in such dire straights. but the difference between you and me is I know I’m lost and you have no idea what I’m talking about when I say it is far better to be lost and know it than to be lost and not know it, so of course I’m the crazy one
I know how easy it is to think all is right with the world when we have a good income and are doing well financially, little do we know we are on the same treadmill to nowhere, while the thought never occurs to us, that’s the way it has been designed. Check out the fractional reserve system that we’ve been living under since 1913 which gives the advantage to the few well placed people instead of the many. So instead of demanding a new and better money system, and a foreign policy that reflects the American spirit of giving, we spend our time bitching about the trivial here in Pink’s little personality contest. Not my cup of tea really, neither is hearing the bombs going off day and night training our youth to kill their brothers half a world away, but I’ll check you out in another year or two to see if you still think the bombs are the sound of freedom rather than empire.
It is no measure of health to be well adjusted to a profoundly sick society. Krishnamurti
Hasta luego
Ok, Paul, you admit you had to speak Spanish (I spoke Spanish to my crew). I do not know where you are from, but “back then” where did we offer other languages? In school? Maybe French, Spanish – to ENGLISH-speaking people, not as the primary language. No one here has a problem with people in their homes speaking a different language – the topic was ILLEGAL immigration. There are plenty of people from a Mexican background here that speak English better than me, many families that have been American longer than I, but we are, again, not talking about the English-speaking citizens who own businesses.
You are somewhat right about the American way of life slipping away, but what will America become then? A third world country IF the people coming change America to where they came from, and not change THEMSELVES to be Americans, like the Poles, Germans, and others.
And, again, you continue to leap from losing agreement to some other point – one hundred million Indians?? That is about 1/3 our US current population. I understand you are opposed to everything America has done – I wonder, do you take advantage of what America has built, invented and offers the world? Yep, thought so.
I am retired Marine, and I always knew exactly who I was working for, and whose war’s I fought.
As a Marine, the soldier’s creed means nothing to me, but I looked it up – what is wrong with it?
Wonder who you mean by “you folks”? I understand you would not fought Germany in WW1 or 2, since they were not (yet) in control of Europe and able to strike us; I understand that treaties mean nothing to you, when the peace loving Iranians swear to destroy Israel, we should abandon our friend?
Unemployed and dependents are two separate things – that is what I love about you liberals – start with Illegal aliens and they jump in with “all our people came from somewhere” or “but plenty of Mexicans have been here forever”. Unemployed people, those that are willing to work have never, to my knowledge, been dismissed here- those that come here illegally and suck the economy, health services and schools dry and fill the prisons – those are who we are discussing,
Please tell me where I said anything about forcing our foreign policy on the rest of the world or it being correct? And define the empire we has established? “all we ask is a small piece of land to bury our dead”. We have kept no land in any country we have fought, except in America, Can you say that about you peace loving Russia?
We (the US) does not give? Mike, name any country that has spent more money or man power helping the world – no, make that any TWO countries that have given, combined, one –half as much as we – from disasters, our ships and Marines are there, feeding starving Somalia’s (while they tried to kill us), foreign aid (without the strings). Just because it irks you that we are good country, and you make statements that are untrue, does not make them so,
One final comment – be extremely careful with “our brothers” half a world away – they hate you too – hate that you are not a Muslim, that your wife (if you have one) does not wear a burka, or that she drives, or works, those, Mike ae not brothers of mine.
Pink, Paul, even Ray, aren’t you glad that we have Mike here as none of us know anything at all and even though the four of us probably read a much more diverse selection of newspapers and web sites, only he knows anything? Let’s forget our thoughts and follow him blindly, since he cannot really make a compelling argument for his points of view.
Every American should learn at least two languages -the standard in Europe and Russia.
Wow mike please leave since you don’t like the United States we won’t miss you
“Pinks little personality contest” what on earth are you talking about now Mike? I find it so very interesting that the person “throwing stones” in this discussion is you, not me. I agree that there are many, many Hispanic people in this country who speak not only English, but several languages well. The ones we are discussing however, are the people who come across the border and make no attempt to learn English at all. The topic is why do we bend over backwards to give them the option of pressing 2 for Spanish when no one else, from any other country, were given the same option? That is a question you have yet to answer. I am a big proponent of education. The only way to get people off of government subsistence and into a good paying job is through education, I see from your remarks that you did not get a very good education yourself (which is probably why you are so lacking in knowledge of world history) so perhaps you do not understand that education is the key to prosperity.
I do agree with you about the world being in a lot of trouble right now, both morally and spiritually we are heading for hell in a hand basket. It might interest you to know that everything that is happening in our world right now is scriptural, written right there in the Bible for all the world to see, it is prophesy coming true, I’m truly sorry that you consider yourself a “lost soul” Mike, but the good news is that you can fix that. I’m a pretty bad sinner myself, but I acknowledge that about myself and pray everyday for guidance. I know where I am going so I’m not afraid.
Continuing to rant at Paul and Grunt about them being afraid they are losing a way of life because the poor downtrodden masses are going to be in control is rather ludicrous don’t you think? They said nothing even remotely like that, but you accuse them of something when you don’t have any proof at all that they think that way, on the contrary they said the exact opposite. Why do you feel guilty about something that happened over 200 years ago? Name one country where one group of people didn’t try and conquer another group? You do realize don’t you, that the Spanish language that people from Mexico speak is a European language. Ever hear of Spain? My own ancestors came here from Ireland, and I’m here to tell you that the Irish were treated pretty badly when they arrived on these hallowed shores, but like most everyone, they pulled up their big girl and big boy pants and got on with it.
In closing Mike, I will just say, so you know, that I do believe that we are experiencing a climate change, and I certainly believe that there are a lot of idiots polluting the earth, but that being said Al Gore is quite possibly one of the dumbest people on the planet.
I’m sorry that you hate your country Mike, and it is too bad that you don’t believe that ISIS exists, I wonder if you also believe that the holocost never happened. Hopefully you can move back to Mexico soon so you will no longer have to put up corrupt politicians or corrupt police.
Proud Patriot, Because someone is critical of their government does not mean they don’t love their country, in fact those critical of their government probably love their country more than those who don’t take the time and effort because they are too busy being entertained by such great programming like Dancing with the Stars or want to know what Hulk Hogan had for breakfast.
“Our country is the world, our countrymen
are all mankind. We love the land of our nativity, only as we love all other lands.” William Lloyd Garrison
John Watson, “Every American should learn at least two languages” ~ I couldn’t agree more…
Grunt, my unfriendly friend, I fear you are so full of “it” (Propaganda) that it will take a dedicated team of V.A. proctologist working night and day to clear the way for the light of truth to shine through to you.
It is 2015 brother, we have known for at least the last decade or more that Iranian past president Ahmadinejad never uttered anything close to the words,’Wipe Israel off the map” or any derivative of that, even Israel admits that, but that doesn’t mean Israel will refrain from using it whenever they see fit. By the way, the Israeli Zionist regime is not our friend and it hides behind the Jewish people and their faith to gain legitimacy, they are a 100% political organization. They are the ones that spread these lies you later believe as true.
Because I know you are a decent man Grunt, I know you will want to review the following information. The first one will show how Israel came to be while bringing WWI ans WWII into prospective
Benjamin H. Freedman 1961 speech
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x8OmxI2AYV8
If you want to know about Israel then listen to an Israeli. See what Miko Peled has to say, he was born in Jerusalem in 1961 into a well known Zionist family, his grandfather, Dr. Avraham Katsnelson was a Zionist leader and signer of the Israeli Declaration of Independence. His Father, Matti Peled, was a young officer in the war of 1948 and a general in the war of 1967 when Israel conquered the West Bank, Gaza, Golan Heights and Sinai.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c4ZfnpN4Dfc
.Which country spends more on relief for disaster victims? What does that prove when you could pose the question, “What country spends more on (leave this to be filled in) ?” And the answer will always be USA. Plenty of other countries give much more than you know because we “never” hear of it, just like our own history taught in schools has been heavily skewed, always in the establishments favor.
What did we do for Katrina here in our own country? When you get down to it and consider all the other countries that gave support, the answer would be, not much. Are you aware that over 15 countries offered aid in the form of money and much needed goods,? Much more than you or the tea party hayseeds could imagine. Cuba: Oh yeah, bad old Cuba was one of the first countries to offer aid, Cuba offered to send 1,586 doctors and 26 tons of medicine. This aid was rejected by the State Department. Also, before the 2006 World Baseball Classic, Cuba said they would donate their share of the winnings to Katrina victims to ensure the United States embargo against Cuba was not violated. However, after the tournament, the U.S. government refused to allow the donation. A rather childish attitude wouldn’t you say?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_response_to_Hurricane_Katrina
“be extremely careful with “our brothers” half a world away – they hate you too – hate that you are not a Muslim, that your wife (if you have one) does not wear a burka, or that she drives, or works,”
Yes Grunt, there are those who hate us but for none of the Fox news reasons you give above, They hate, and rightfully so, what we, (our military led by the Wolfowitz doctrine) is and has been doing to their countries for the last decade
What really should amaze you is that they don’t hate “us”, they are much more aware of the source of the world’s problems than we are, their hate (blame) goes right over our heads to the cabal that has taken over Washington and allows globally, wealthy multi-national corporations to gorge themselves on the biological and mineral wealth of the world’s commons and backs them up with our military What could be more insane or unethical? Modern capitalism has produced pathological symptoms so destructive to life and to liberty on this planet. It is killing the world and foreclosing evolutionary possibilities and you are put out because you have to listen to “press 1 for Spanish”. Yikes!!!.
We could go over this until the cows come home and nothing will change so why bother
“The conscious and intelligent manipulation of organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power. We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of.” Edward Bernays
. “Man has no right to kill his brother. It is no excuse that he does so in uniform: he only adds the infamy of servitude to the crime of murder” – Percy Bysshe Shelley
Mike: Since you obviously spend every waking moment Googleing left wing, silly, and just plain crazy quotes, here are a couple of really good ones, right off the top of my head that you probably won’t understand, or care about, but I will give them to you anyway.
“Those who forget the past are domed to repeat it”…… George Santayana
“Come unto Me all who are weary and heavy laden and I will give you rest….. Matthew 11:28 (Jesus)
When you run out of reading material you might want to pick up a copy of a book that I read in Kindergarten. It has served me well. It is called “The Little Red Hen”.
Mike, it is obvious that you cannot pick any one subject; as soon as Pink or Paul “gets ya” you jump somewhere else. Started with illegals speaking English – whoops. You were wrong; changed to Dow and other violations of locals, – whoops that is not working, so you tried Legal immigration – and surprise surprise that did not work , so you tried “those poor refuges,” which when challegenged you moved on to something else, now you are supporting Iran – they do not want to wipe Israel off the map. What I see is you are like Obama, say something and that is it – ignore all other points, do not brother to answer. The only source I can find to support you in your statement is something called “global resource” which advertised itself as the only new source that knows the truth. I am beginning just feel sorry for you – you see a quote and accept it as fact – no thought process at all. You, as a sheep, should be grateful for the sheep dogs that protect you,. I am just sorry that someone that cannot process information into intelligence has had the vote for all these years.
BTW, I have spoken to Iranians IN Farsi – that admit that the leadership of Iran has called for the destruction of Israel.
High 5 Grunt!! You hit it out of the park.
Thanks once again for proving my point To you people this is a contest of ideas and views and you try to win at all costs by attempting to put words in my mouth or twist their meaning to protect your own erroneous fox news generated views on the issues that we all face.
“I’m sorry that you hate your country Mike, and it is too bad that you don’t believe that ISIS exists, ”
Where did I ever say that? I said ISIS was created by our own CIA and foreign policy blunders, prove me wrong if you can but stuffing words in my mouth or misquoting is childish and a waste of time….
“Mike: Since you obviously spend every waking moment Googleing left wing, silly, and just plain crazy quotes,” Wrong again…
I have a file where, over the years, I have stored good quotes whenever I see one, big deal. Do show me the left wing, silly, and just plain crazy quotes. You admit we are in dire straights on every level then try to say I am like Chicken Little because I voice my concerns about those very same things
“those that come here illegally and “suck the economy, health services and schools dry and fill the prisons” – those are who we are discussing,”
That is just Tea Party logic and has been proven wrong in too many studies to think otherwise. Please show how much you personally pay out in Taxes for those you think are sucking our economy, health services and schools dry, and then show how much of your Tax dollars are going to the “so called defence” industry to fight invented enemies and corporate welfare, both of which have done much more damage to our economy. Your rant that the guys on bikes sending money home is also a non issue when you consider all the corporate nincompoops stashing billions in offshore accounts to avoid taxes..
” It might interest you to know that everything that is happening in our world right now is scriptural, written right there in the Bible for all the world to see,”
Yes Pink but it should be taken as a warning and in no way means that that’s the way things are by nature, supposed to be or meant to be. And your other misguided belief that the Lord will make things right because we’re just poor hopeless sinners is of course, pure bunk from the minds of the self righteous and spiritually lazy. Are you forgetting, The Lord helps those who “Help Themselves” What that means, my unfriendly bible thumper is that if we, through our own ignorance, false pride and hubris, want to destroy ourselves and the planet, so be it…
“Mike, it is obvious that you cannot pick any one subject; as soon as Pink or Paul “gets ya” you jump somewhere else.”
Oh really? Where? One more time using grade school words and logic. This is not a contest or a battle, it is just a forum to discuss the issues but when confronted with views contrary to your current beliefs you quickly turn it into a fight, complete with verbal jabs and punches.
“Pink, Paul, even Ray, aren’t you glad that we have Mike here as none of us know anything at all and even though the four of us probably read a much more diverse selection of newspapers and web sites, only he knows anything?”
I would so love to see your diverse selection of newspapers and websites, Grunt, Paul and Pink, I already know and don’t care where Ray gets his.
“Necessity is the mother of invention,” especially the last two decades where we have been starved for real news, and truthful information, as a result there have been some very good documentaries and News gathering agencies to fill the gap. Here’s just two out of many news gathering agencies, you mentioned Global Research from Canada, they monitor globalization and it’s effects worldwide, and right here in San Diego county we have Tom Feely who has taken it upon himself to compile a ton of information, views and research free and where I get a lot of good quotes, and he works for donations ~ http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/
Well Mike, here you go again. Apparently you have a very short fuse, my advise is to chill out, have a beer, and take a deep breath. Grunt hit the nail on the head and your last rant pretty much proves it. I hate to debunk your theory but this is not a contest and no one ever said it was, it is a forum for differing ideas and opinions. The topic, once again, is “why do we bend over backwards to give those who don’t know English the option of pressing button #2 when NO OTHER group of emigrants received that option”? and, by the way, you still haven’t answered the question. Instead you try to throw smoke in everyone’s eyes by going off on a tangent about the Tea Party and FOX News???? That would be like me suggesting that you are basing all of your comments and ideas on the Communist Manifesto….. I mean, maybe you are, but I never said that. Since I am not a member of the Tea Party, nor do I listen much to FOX News I will have to let that one go. The only thing I really know about FOX is that you apparently have a crush on someone named Judge Jeanie.
Once again Mike you attack me on my faith by putting words into my mouth that I did not say, and accuse me of being self righteous and spiritual lazy. Now my baser, sinful self would like to answer those accusations by saying KMA. However, I will try to be more like Jesus and say that I’m sorry you feel that way. I said that what is happening in our world today is scriptural, and it is. It is indeed a warning, I never said it wasn’t. What is happening in our world and our society was put into play several thousand years ago. I believe in God, I pray for our world everyday and I do my best to do “unto others” I rey to live my faith Mike. I love the Lord just as He loves all of us. What I was trying to say to you, as a friend, is that the Lord loves you, you don’t have to be lost if you don’t want to be.
I think it will suffice it to say that you have your idiology and I have mine.
By the way, the Lord helps those who help themselves is not a biblical quote.
Sorry I was in a hurry, had to run an errand and didn’t finish my thought. “God helps those who help themselves” is a quote from Poor Richard’s Almanac (1757) written of course by Benjamin Franklin. The quote is often attributed to him but the actual source is anyone’s guess. There are hundreds of great quotes in the Bible, this is not one of them, because God will help you even if you are helpless to help yourself, all you need do is ask, but to ask you must have faith. A better quote for you Mike I think would be this one. “The Lord hears the cry of the broken hearted. Good luck to you and may God bless you.
“To you people this is a contest of ideas and views” Yes, Mike that is what intelligent people engage in – ideas and views.
ISIS – again with blame the US, the MUSLIMS (as I mentioned before) hate us – for not being Muslims – look at the Christians in Muslims lands.
“File of good quotes” – “The earth is flat” “Dewey Wins” “The war to end all wars” – all good quotes, but all wrong. If you want to quote someone pick a respected person, just because the quote is from obscure fringe element does not make it correct.
“Do show me the left wing, silly, and just plain crazy quotes” Just research on your own – the “fact” of Iran not hating Israel is from a avowed anti-Jewish Muslim – not exactly a non-basis source. .
Why is Pink misguided in her belief? Because YOU don’t believe? Sorry, I will go with Pink.
And finally – “Mike, it is obvious that you cannot pick any one subject; as soon as Pink or Paul “gets ya” you jump somewhere else.” Oh really? Where? I told you, you talked about suicides then I showed you the facts, you moved on you mentioned a soldiers creed, I asked what was wrong with it – no reply. You mentioned overthrowing elected mid-east rulers. I asked you to name two – no reply. You talked of an Imperail America – I told you the only lands we kept was a small plot to bury our dead, no reply, You said we killed 100 million Indians – I pointed out that was 1/3 of the US population – no reply.
“This is not a contest or a battle, it is just a forum to discuss the issues but when confronted with views contrary to your current beliefs you quickly turn it into a fight, complete with verbal jabs and punches” Mike – here you describe yourselve, and as you stated in the beginning of your last missive, you do NOT want to engage in ideas or views.
I read either hard copy or on line: San Diego Union, LA Times, WSJ, Time Magazine the Washington Post, Marine Corps Gazette, and of course the Fallbrook Village news (the most trusted of the list) I also get synopsis of Mainiche Sinbun (Japanese daily newspaper), Der Spiegel and the Kuwait times.
Tom Feely of San Diego? The only one I found on the ‘net is a kicking coach.
Guess my last comment didn’t make it somehow but I’m not going through the trouble of rewriting it other than to say you can get sources that downplay the suicides, we had 2 here that I can remember, one beat his wife nearly to death and then killed himself and the other hung himself on his front porch right here in good old Fallbrook. This is a result of too many tours and SSRI drugs for depression which is given out like candy in the military.. And to say I misspelled Feeley and wondered why you didn’t just follow the link I gave you for Information Clearing House (IHC)
http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/
http://www.globalresearch.ca/selected-articles-enough-with-the-media-disinformation-on-mh-17-isis-tpp-and-israel/5482547?utm_source=Global+Research+Newsletter&utm_campaign=8606f0293e-Newsletter_16_10_1510_16_2015&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_0ec9ab057f-8606f0293e-81319133&ct=t(Newsletter_16_10_1510_16_2015)&mc_cid=8606f0293e&mc_eid=9580c2700c
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MHo1fNnXFVU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uWXUWepSak4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bYfJInX0etk&index=3&list=PLwYmn__yb6JC4JUZFGszpctTwuVpP9FNI
“I see in the near future a crisis approaching that unnerves me and causes me to tremble for the safety of my country. As a result of the war, corporations have been enthroned and an era of corruption in high places will follow, and the money power of the country will endeavour to prolong its reign by working upon the prejudices of the people until all wealth is aggregated in a few hands and the Republic is destroyed.”— Abraham Lincoln 1865
(How’s that for prophecy)
@Mike: I don’t care how you spell it, I’ve never heard of the guy and for that matter I’m not sure how he, whoever he is, got into a discussion about emigrants with language difficulties. I see that you still haven’t answered Pink’s question or even Grunt’s for that matter, except to go off on a tangent about military suicides. It might interest you to know that lots of men, whether in the military or not, beat their wives, and some even commit suicide, many of them, according to the news even have Hispanic surnames. That certainly doesn’t mean that all Hispanics beat their wives and commit suicide and neither do all servicemen. Have no idea where you were going with that argument, other than to try and make some feeble point about our government and our military, in your view, being the scourge of the earth.
Great quote by Abraham Lincoln. He was a good man, a brilliant man, a good Christian and a Republican. An unbeatable combination. His prophesy is indeed coming true. There are a lot of corrupt people running our world right now, many of them politicians, most of them financiers. The Bible says “they will have their reward”.
Mike – about the suicides – once again I will tell you that the suicides are NOT a result of too many deployments – the non-combat Marines have a higher ratio than the combat ones, the never deployed higher than the deployed.
As for Tom Feeley – I was trying to find out about him – is he like some of your other “quotees” (new word) i.e. the anti-Israel Arab who said Iran was not out to destroy Israel? I could publish an e-paper claiming that “only I have the news that no one else has” – would this make me a creditable source? Still know nothing of him as I can not find anything on him. But it does not matter, I am done looking, just as I gave up on any facts concerning the 100 million Indians we killed.
