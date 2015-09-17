Press 1 for English; press 2 for Spanish

It’s unfortunate, in many ways, that we are not encouraging those immigrants from Mexico to learn English.

But why should they when everyone goes farther out of their way to encourage them to continue to speak Spanish rather than learn English? There is no incentive for them to learn English.

In the Sept. 3 issue of the Village News, I noticed “New Spanish parenting classes offered at library.” By not having them learn our English language, a very large disservice is taking place.

Robert Supalla