Proposed Bonsall High School in Gird Valley

This month, BUSD accepted community comments on the proposed Bonsall High School on Gird Road just north of SR-76. As a parent of a former Bonsall student, I helped campaign for Prop BB, believing (because administrators said as much) that BUSD intended to offer a small school alternative to Mission Vista High School and Fallbrook High School’s 1,500-plus students.
As much as I want educational options, the entire concept of another 1,500 student high school in North County deserves extraordinary consideration to incorporate the many development plans already in place (and not in place, such as the ballot defeat of Lilac Ranch). In future, I’ll outline alternatives to new construction.
It’s not enough for BUSD to increase attendance at the expense of other schools like Fallbrook High School; the volume of new development and growth in the area must truly support an additional school.
For the communities of Fallbrook and Bonsall, I wish a prosperous future where the current students remain to nurture the community that nurtured them. I don’t want those same students saddled with the burden of a school that was ill-advised.
Lauren Brimmer
My dear fellow Fallbrookers, if the State of CA disposes of its nuclear waste 200 yards from the Arizona border, it is technically still in CA but will OBVIOUSLY affect the good folks of Arizona who WILL object! Same thing with this DARN high school. Sure, it may technically be located in Bonsall, but it is on the outskirts and, thus, affecting Fallbrook.
That is why it is important that ALL of us, Fallbrookers, object to this high school and not just the good folks of Gird Road. If a new high school were proposed across the street from Rolling Hills, not only would those folks object but also hope that the rest of us, Fallbrookers, would join them! A Bonsall high school belongs in the middle of Bonsall where the old golf course stood . . . which is more than ample amount of land. There, the BUSD can build as big a high school as its precious hearts desire! Knock yourself out, BUSD!
Well, this is the case here also. Fallbrookers, every single one of us, PLEASE voice your objection to this IDIOTIC high school, yes, yes, using peaceful and nonviolent means (apparently a necessary disclaimer in today’s “glass is half empty” times) and go ABOVE the BUSD by writing to President Trump, VP Pence, CA Gov. Brown, Sec of Educ. DeVos, CA Education Secretary, our congressmen and senators, and ANY and EVERY politician you can think of! Scream, kick and shout and exercise YOUR full right to participate in our democracy!!!!!!!!!!
Remember, all we have to do is, like Gandhi and MLK, to stand up and persist. Nobody can stop us. Nobody.
To correct Lee’s analogy about nuclear waste, not sure why/how BUSD made the address error. They keep stating on their public documents that the proposed site is in Bonsall. But the diligent citizens at savegirdvalley have corrected them multiple times, both in writing and in public comment sessions. The proposed school is physically in Fallbrook; but it’s a part of Fallbrook that happens to be in the BUSD.
The district boundaries can be found at the BUSD website. The northern border is Via del Robles on the West side of Gird and approximately the new Monserate Winery on the East side.
Also, the old San Luis Rey golf course wouldn’t make a very good school site either, unless the students will be studying flood plains;)
Dang Lee – she was HELPING you – the school will be in FALLBROOK; like putting CA nuclear waste in AZ, not near it. Why do you have to try to insult everyone? “pound sand little girl?”.