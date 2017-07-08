Proposed Bonsall High School in Gird Valley

This month, BUSD accepted community comments on the proposed Bonsall High School on Gird Road just north of SR-76. As a parent of a former Bonsall student, I helped campaign for Prop BB, believing (because administrators said as much) that BUSD intended to offer a small school alternative to Mission Vista High School and Fallbrook High School’s 1,500-plus students.

As much as I want educational options, the entire concept of another 1,500 student high school in North County deserves extraordinary consideration to incorporate the many development plans already in place (and not in place, such as the ballot defeat of Lilac Ranch). In future, I’ll outline alternatives to new construction.

It’s not enough for BUSD to increase attendance at the expense of other schools like Fallbrook High School; the volume of new development and growth in the area must truly support an additional school.

For the communities of Fallbrook and Bonsall, I wish a prosperous future where the current students remain to nurture the community that nurtured them. I don’t want those same students saddled with the burden of a school that was ill-advised.

Lauren Brimmer