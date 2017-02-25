PTSA says thank you

The Maie Ellis Elementary PTSA Art Program would like to thank the Fallbrook Art Center and Mary Perhacs for giving our students the opportunity to experience world class art right here in Fallbrook.

Ms. Perhacs made special arrangements to accommodate 24 of our classes during the 8th Annual Signature American Watermedia Exhibition (currently open) so that more than 500 of our students could attend and participate in a guided tour of the show.

Field trips are an uncommon experience in most schools these days due to budget constraints, but Maie Ellis Elementary is lucky enough to be within walking distance of the Fallbrook Art Center, the Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society Museum, and several other wonderful places where our students can walk, at no cost, and have their education enriched.

The MEE PTSA is grateful for the local organizations, like the Fallbrook Art Center, who partner with us to offer these opportunities to our students.

Susan Liebes