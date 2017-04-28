Public meeting on nuclear waste facility to be held in Oceanside May 4

OCEANSIDE − The California Coastal Commission (CCC) recently approved the permit to bury 3.6 million pounds of nuclear waste only 100 feet from the beach and only inches over the high-tide mark.

“After careful review of the CCC permit, I became thoroughly convinced that the construction of this nuclear storage facility (ISFSI) at this location should be blocked, so we filed this lawsuit shortly after approval on October 6, 2015,” said Ray Lutz, national coordinator of Citizens Oversight engineer. “By blocking this permit, we can take a closer look at all the options and hopefully, avoid this ridiculous decision.”

On May 4, Citizens Oversight will conduct the first in a series of public events to gather input from the community that can be fed into the settlement process. All comments will be transcribed and included in the public file.

This first meeting will be at the Oceanside City Council Chambers. Speakers will include Ray Lutz, and Ian Cairns, world renowned surf pro and US Pac Sun Surfing team coach.

The utilities have agreed to negotiate in a settlement process that must be largely confidential due to the evidence code. Citizens Oversight is looking for ideas, thoughts, and concerns from the community.

Citizens Oversight is planning a subsequent event in Huntington Beach, the epicenter of beach-centered businesses that rely on a healthy coastline.