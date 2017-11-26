Putting brakes on the wealthy

One of the reasons the estate tax was adopted was to keep families

like J.P. Morgan, John D. Rockefeller, Andrew Carnegie and Cornelius Vanderbilt from becoming too politically powerful as a result of their wealth. The tax is avoidable by giving your estate to charity.

Today’s self-made billionaires like Bill Gates and Warren Buffett are donating the bulk of their estates to charity so that the world,

country and communities they live in will be better off long after

they are gone.

On the other hand you have people with inherited wealth like the Koch Bros. who use their wealth to hijack our democracy. Now more than ever we need to put the brakes on the mega rich to keep them from becoming too powerful.

Jack Acomb