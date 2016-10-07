Ranked choice voting system bill rejected by Governor after Anderson’s call to veto

SACRAMENTO – Governor Brown vetoed Senate Bill 1288 by Senator Mark Leno (D-San Francisco), Sept. 29, which would have changed the current voting system by allowing cities and counties to conduct ranked choice voting. This is the fifth time this decade this idea has been proposed.

A ranked choice voting system could allow candidates with a small number of first-place votes to win despite being unpopular among constituents. In addition, this system would have increased costs to gather new equipment and to educate the public on the new complex system.

Senator Joel Anderson, 38th District, urged Governor Brown to veto this bill when he wrote, “It’s well known that we have recently encountered some of the lowest voter turnouts in history. The last thing that we want to do is increase voter confusion by switching up the system to one of the most confusing voter processes.”