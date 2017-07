I just got a chance to sit down and read Thursday’s (July 20) paper. I wanted to let you know that I thought it was fantastic!

A lot of news to cover in town and you really covered it all! From hot button issues to feel good news to community events. Thank you for all that you do!

I am grateful for the paper, all the staff that make it happen each week, and the continued commitment to the community to provide a great local paper!

Lila MacDonald

CEO

Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce