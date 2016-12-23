Re: Bonsall High School to be built in phases despite bond failure [Village News, 12/1/16]

It was no surprise to me that Justin Cunningham, superintendent of Bonsall schools, said in an interview with the Village News after the failure of Proposition DD, that he’s sad that the bond measure did not pass but they’re going ahead with their plans for a new school at Gird Road and Route 76, anyway. “We have the money to get started,” he claimed.

I wager that they’ll soon be back with another Proposition, at their earliest opportunity, to hammer on the taxpayer, and make people feel guilty for not supporting their grandiose plans.

Mr. Cunningham, if you have money to expend on a disingenuous plan, at a site that is completely inappropriate, I suggest that you give it a lot more thought. Traffic would be a living nightmare there twice a day on school days, impacting thousands of people trying to get to, or from, work.

There’s plenty of room to expand the present site at Sullivan school on Lilac Road to accommodate quite a few more high school students and the location is out of the way of commuters on Route 76.

Please consider selling the Gird Road property for housing that would complement the surrounding neighborhood. Use the funds to augment Sullivan. Do this before the developers across Interstate 15, build schools there at their own expense, and siphon what few students Bonsall would need to serve.

Thomas G. Johnson

3 Responses to "Re: Bonsall High School to be built in phases despite bond failure [Village News, 12/1/16]"

  1. Ray (the real one)   December 23, 2016 at 1:49 pm

    Why? Are we educating other nations children.

    • Glad Metzger's gone   December 23, 2016 at 5:15 pm

      Especially since we’ve done such a poor job with our own, example Ray C.

  2. Reality check   December 23, 2016 at 7:44 pm

    Because the middle of windy lilac with how many fatalities makes so much more sense than gird at the 76…

    NOT!

