Re: Bonsall High School to be built in phases despite bond failure [Village News, 12/1/16]

It was no surprise to me that Justin Cunningham, superintendent of Bonsall schools, said in an interview with the Village News after the failure of Proposition DD, that he’s sad that the bond measure did not pass but they’re going ahead with their plans for a new school at Gird Road and Route 76, anyway. “We have the money to get started,” he claimed.

I wager that they’ll soon be back with another Proposition, at their earliest opportunity, to hammer on the taxpayer, and make people feel guilty for not supporting their grandiose plans.

Mr. Cunningham, if you have money to expend on a disingenuous plan, at a site that is completely inappropriate, I suggest that you give it a lot more thought. Traffic would be a living nightmare there twice a day on school days, impacting thousands of people trying to get to, or from, work.

There’s plenty of room to expand the present site at Sullivan school on Lilac Road to accommodate quite a few more high school students and the location is out of the way of commuters on Route 76.

Please consider selling the Gird Road property for housing that would complement the surrounding neighborhood. Use the funds to augment Sullivan. Do this before the developers across Interstate 15, build schools there at their own expense, and siphon what few students Bonsall would need to serve.

Thomas G. Johnson