Re: FPUD adopts 2016-17 budget and rates [Village News 8/25/16]

FPUD billing has much lower rates than what I am paying. For my standby locked meter, FPUD’s rates are about 70 percent lower; for the 3/4 inch meter, turned on, they’re about 50 percent lower than our Rainbow customer rates as charged now.

I was told that “RWMD customers ‘own’ a larger section of the water system than those in FPUD,” and also RMWD has “a bit higher” pricing.

I still would like to vote for my owned share to go to FPUD for their lower rates, if we could change to FPUD for water service. But are we locked in by their legal law boot on our necks, with a great deal more than a bit higher pricing?

Ronald D. Kennedy