Re: FRHD sale of hospital to mental health provider causes stir [Village News, 6/1/17]

I am commenting on the sale of the former Fallbrook Hospital to the Crestwood Behavioral Health.

Crestwood plans to operate a mental health facility at this site. I understand that some in the community have concerns about the patients and how things will operate. Patricia Blum describes, in my opinion, the very reasonable precautions that will be taken in some of the facilities’ operation.

While living in Sacramento, we had a mental health facility adjacent to our neighborhood. Some of our neighbors voiced concerns about the facility and the potential impact on the neighborhood. We lived next to the mental health facility for 24 years and there were no problems.

Scott Atkins