Re: Independent investigation needed into collusion with Russia [Village News letter, 5/18/17]

Despite opinions to the contrary, the fact of Russian hacking of Democratic National Committee computers during the 2016 Presidential campaign was validated by DHS and DNI, as follows: A joint statement from the Department of Homeland Security and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence states: “The US Intelligence Community (USIC) is confident that the Russian Government directed the recent compromises of e-mails from US persons and institutions, including from US political organizations…”. “These thefts and disclosures are intended to interfere with the US election process.”

“At the time, the website WikiLeaks was releasing a steady flow of emails stolen from the Democratic National Committee and top Hillary Clinton adviser John Podesta.” This analysis and report does not include any conclusion on whether there was collusion with US citizens or whether the leaked data actually influenced the election results. Hence the need for the Special Counsel. Google: “Intelligence Report on Russian Hacking”.

I suggest we not rush to judgment or dismissal. Let’s let the Special Counsel and his team do their job. If they find anything actionable, then we can begin the trial(s).

John H Terrell