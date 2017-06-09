Re: Independent investigation needed into collusion with Russia [Village News letter, 5/18/17]

For the past several months we’ve read and heard countless times from major media and various officials that the recent presidential election was hacked (or influenced) by Russia. Not a single detail on how this was done is ever mentioned. Those media should be super-ashamed for repeating ad nauseam an allegation without providing one iota of backing.

One can go around repeating “The sky is falling” and this is what those media have gotten to sound like, losing any shred of respect and credibility they might still have had. Even worse is the fact that so many among us (the hoi polloi) succumb to group-think and start parroting unsupported claims, once again proving how correct some propagandists of old were when they said, “Spew a lie or nonsense enough times and most people will eventually believe it”.

Yes we’ve been promised investigations on whether such hacking has occurred, but I want to know how it could have been done, since we’ve heard from experts in the field and from President Obama himself (before last November) that such claims are bogus and that our election system cannot be hacked: too many safeguards and none of our voting machines are connected to the Internet.

So, would one of my 325,000,000 fellow Americans please explain how my vote was influenced by Russia or by anyone other than the candidates themselves? I’ll keep my ears and eyes wide open for a helpful response.

Andrew F. Bender