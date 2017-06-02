Re: President Trump obstructed justice [Village News, 5/25/17]

Hilarious letter by Albert Wang.

He cites “legal scholars” who wish to impeach Trump. His “legal scholars” are all left-wing supporters and contributors to Hillary’s campaign. Actual legal scholars like Jonathon Turley and the left-of-center Alan Derschowitz and dozens of others have stated that there is NO grounds for impeachment. Mr. Wang and his left-wing ideology friends are delusional. He probably spends his days watching CNN and MSNBC.

Rob Peterson