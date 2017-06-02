Re: President Trump obstructed justice [Village News, 5/25/17]

Hilarious letter by Albert Wang.
He cites “legal scholars” who wish to impeach Trump. His “legal scholars” are all left-wing supporters and contributors to Hillary’s campaign. Actual legal scholars like Jonathon Turley and the left-of-center Alan Derschowitz and dozens of others have stated that there is NO grounds for impeachment. Mr. Wang and his left-wing ideology friends are delusional. He probably spends his days watching CNN and MSNBC.
Rob Peterson
Special Counsel Robert Mueller (who is overseeing the investigation into Russia’s role in the 2016 election) is widening his probe to include an examination of whether President Donald Trump attempted to obstruct justice.
Mueller’s investigation of Trump’s conduct is a major turning point in the FBI investigation, which until recently focused on Russian intervention during the 2016 presidential campaign.
Daniel Coats, the current director of national intelligence, and Mike Rogers, head of the National Security Agency, will be interviewed by Special Counsel Mueller as early as this week. It is doubtful that the White House could ultimately use executive privilege to try to block them from speaking to Special Counsel Mueller. The United States Supreme Court ruled during the Watergate scandal that officials cannot use privilege to withhold evidence in criminal prosecutions.
Additional evidence will be unearthed by the special counsel investigation and various congressional hearings. It may take a while, but American people will eventually be told the truth. Our democratic process is a slow one, but it still works.
