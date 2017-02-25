Re: Supervisors direct staff to develop marijuana dispensary ban ordinance [Village News, 2/16/2017]

Your article in the Feb 16 addition on marijuana legalization was excellent. A large majority of the California voters approved the legalization of recreational marijuana use and cultivation with Prop 64.

It appears that many of our local elected officials think it is their duty to protect us from our own wishes by continuing the prohibition.

I am particularly appalled by the actions of the County Supervisors who had a good proposal from their staff on how to handle the set up and structure of the commercialization of recreational marijuana and then voted to direct there staff to create a new plan which would continue prohibition.

There are many reasons to support legalization of both medical and recreational marijuana use. Removing this drug from the illegal market through legalization would be a good step in reducing gang activities. Legalization will allow for regulation of the industry.

Marijuana use is much less of a medical and addiction problem than alcohol consumption. Marijuana works to treat many medical issues.

We, the taxpayers, pay for all the legal and crime prevention activity which keeps the prohibition in place. The possible revenue which could be generated by a proper tax structure on marijuana sales would help with some of our other issues.

We have the results from both Washington and Colorado to show that there are no catastrophic results from making marijuana readily available. Let us proceed with a structure to make marijuana available, not continue the prohibition.

Mark Mervich