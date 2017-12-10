REAL ID is coming

Assemblywoman Marie Waldron

AD-75 (R)

Get ready to visit the Department of Motor Vehicles. Under the federal REAL ID Act, passed by Congress in 2005, the DMV must meet requirements set by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security by adding new enhancements to California driver’s licenses and identification cards. The DMV will begin offering REAL IDs on Jan. 22, 2018, in order to meet the Oct. 1, 2020, deadline for compliance.

Current California driver’s licenses will still be valid forms of identification for activities including driving, visiting non-secure federal facilities and other uses. Federal identification such as passports or military IDs will also be valid substitutes for REAL IDs after Oct. 1, 2020. But if you don’t think you can remember to bring your passport along for a domestic flight, to visit a local military base or other secure federal location, you’ll probably need to schedule an appointment at your local DMV office before Oct. 1, 2020.

To get your REAL ID, you’ll have to provide at least three original documents that prove your identity, along with your Social Security number and place of residence. The list is still subject to revision, but documents you can use to prove your identity will most likely include an original or certified copy of a U.S. birth certificate, an unexpired U.S. passport or a certificate of naturalization. Documents proving your Social Security number may include your original Social Security card, W-2 form, or paystub showing your full Social Security number. Lastly, you’ll also need to show proof of California residence. Documents proving your residence may include a deed, a home utility bill or a property tax bill.

For more information, including the full list of proposed documents needed to apply for REAL ID, please visit: www.dmv.ca.gov .

Minority Floor Leader Marie Waldron, R-Escondido, represents the 75th Assembly District in the California Legislature, which includes the communities of Bonsall, Escondido, Fallbrook, Hidden Meadows, Pala, Palomar Mountain, Pauma Valley, Rainbow, San Marcos, Temecula, Valley Center and Vista.