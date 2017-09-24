Residents invited to CEQA/EIR Workshop Sept. 30

Fallbrook and North County residents are invited to attend a one-day workshop on Sept. 30 on the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and its Environmental Impact Report (EIR) process.

Hosted by respected environmental attorney Kevin Johnson, this workshop will help us all gain an understanding of the law, its purpose, power and the CEQA process for protection of the environment.

Fallbrook and North County residents treasure our agricultural heritage and open space. We work hard to maintain the beauty of our area, giving countless hours and our hard-earned money to community endeavors designed to protect the environment.

California state law supports these efforts via CEQA. Enacted into law in 1970, most California residents are unfamiliar with CEQA. The Sept. 30 workshop is our opportunity to empower ourselves by improving our understanding of this very important law.

According to California’s Natural Resource Agency, [http://resources.ca.gov/ceqa/], CEQA requires us to measure the impact of projects on the environment (Environmental Impact Report process) and to adopt all feasible measures and alternatives to mitigate those impacts. CEQA has made environmental protection a mandatory part of every California state and local (public) agency’s decision making process and gives citizens the right to petition the courts regarding decisions made regarding public and private projects.

Registration for this must-attend workshop includes a CEQA Guide and lunch for a $45 donation. Attendees should bring writing materials, a notebook or your tablet/laptop. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. with the workshop starting at 9 a.m., finishing by 4 p.m. Since the workshop will be held in Carlsbad, carpools are being arranged. For more about this important event, visit https://savegirdvalley.com/ceqa-workshop/.

If you care about the environment and preserving it, we urge you to attend this important workshop on Sept. 30.

Teresa Platt

Volunteer

SaveGirdValley.com