Scoop! ‘Health care is complicated’

Anyone who had any knowledge about the debacle of losing our hospital can vouch for the complexity if healthcare.

What’s scary is the ignorance of healthcare among the people who are supposed to be reconstructing it subsequent to the ACA. A lot of Congressmen are getting a shocking education in healthcare, even though the debates in committees and on the floor have proven to be educational for the members and TV viewers.

Let’s face some historic facts. The costs of healthcare started rising steeply over 30 years ago and they have started to rise less steeply only in the past year. Rising costs are the root cause of our national healthcare problem.

Expanding coverage and eligibility increase risk to any pooled solution (insurances). How to administer and finance this giant fuzzball was incorporated into law with extreme difficulty by the Democrats in 2010, after a failed earlier attempt. Creating a new giant fuzzball is going to be just as difficult.

When the 2010 ACA was passed, we knew that adjustments would have to be made to it. The internal processes of the ACA would have to be addressed one by one. And that is what we should be doing now: tweak the ACA and forget about creating a new giant fuzzball that will, in turn, have to be adjusted in perpetuity.

John Watson