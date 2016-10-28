Sharon Koehler deserves your vote!

Sharon Koehler is my choice for Fallbrook High School District Board of Trustees. She brings experience, knowledge and a genuine love for students to the job.

A life-long teacher, she is dedicated to helping students get a quality education so they can go on to good employment or further education. As an incumbent she has served as president of the board for six years, leading it through a difficult recession that saw promised funds cut by the state. She was instrumental in bringing in a new superintendent, the JROTC program, and has supported the FELA program connecting with the Fallbrook School of the Arts.

She looks for ways for the school and the community to work together. Now she is working to pass AA to modernize and upgrade the deteriorating infrastructure on our 60 year-old campus, allowing thousands of students each year to attend in safety. She deserves your vote.

Jerri Patchett