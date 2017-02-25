A ‘Thank You’ to angels and heroes

I would like to thank everyone that rallied up as one to search for and recover Roland Phillips and Phillip Campbell, the two that died when their car was swept off of a flooded roadway in Rainbow during the flash floods last month.

I am the widow of Roland and legal guardian of Phillip, the two loves of my life. I wanted to somehow thank Rena Solomon and all that were involved in both the search and rescue operation, and also the love and support that the community, as a whole, showed myself and all family members affected by this tremendous loss.

While I am trying to thank each and every one of you personally, I felt the need to publicly acknowledge the military, sheriff and fire departments, Berry-Bell & Hall, the Masonic Cemetery, John McGoldrick, and SonRise Christian Fellowship. The generous donations of both time and services provided touched my heart and will never be forgotten.

You, each and every one of you, are the angels and heroes that appeared in my life when I needed you most, Thank You. You will be remembered in my heart forever.

Tracy Jenkins