A thank you to Fire Chief Stephen Abbott

Chief Abbot, I’d like to express my deepest gratitude for the kindness, professionalism and medical skill of paramedic Montana and his entire EMT team from Station Four. They promptly came to our house on Friday evening, June 2, to transport me to the hospital for severe dehydration. My husband and I were, of course, distraught, and the care and reassurance the paramedics showed was so very comforting.

I’m sure our area appreciates what an excellent, dedicated emergency team we have in Station Four, as well as in the other stations of the North County Fire Protection District. You are truly a group our community can be proud of.

Joanne Meredith