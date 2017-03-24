Thank you, Julie Reeder

I appreciated Julie Reeder’s (Publisher/Editor of the The Village News) response last week to the criticism by a reader to the paper’s coverage of political events.

We are so fortunate to have Julie and her staff reporting on local happenings each week. The coverage is always objective and comprehensive. It never resorts to conveying “fake news.” It never resorts to sensationalism in an effort to sell more newspapers or advertisements. It prints good, bad, and disturbing news.

Few small communities have what we have in Fallbrook/Bonsall − a newspaper that tries its best to provide fair and balanced information that affects all of our lives.

I have found Julie Reeder to be an honest and talented person, committed to quality, creative journalism.

Thank you Julie. Keep it up. We could not exist happily without The Village News.

Walt Parry