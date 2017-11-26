Thanks for showing up

I would like to thank all the people who attended the Nov. 15 meeting at FPUD. They were a civil and polite group of citizens. There were many thoughtful and intelligent questions posed by the audience and it should be interesting to see if any of the questions will get answers or, if the suggestions to put off these rate increases until further investigations are acted upon, will be taken seriously.

I appreciate the opportunity for our citizens to speak up about the impact to their lives and businesses that these type of scheduled increases will cause. We are losing one of the best products on the market, Fallbrook grown Avocados, due to the cost of water in addition to the built in overhead.

I would encourage all our citizens to take the time to look up the report that was given to the board last night as well as the staff input. There were so many people who explained their inability to keep up with these increases. The projected costs can cause our bills to rise as much as 48% over the next five years. When you think how much they have gone up in the past five years, it is a very scary situation.

Pat Bennie