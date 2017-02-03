Over the years as I have driven past the crosses on Stage Coach in January, I am always reminded of how fortunate women are that abortion is legal.
I support the right to choose because the decision about an unplanned and unwanted pregnancy, about any pregnancy, should be the choice of the individual. It is a complex and emotional decision. I am not in their shoes, and neither is anyone else.
There are those who have had an abortion and know that it was the right decision for them. There are those who regret their decision. The decision is and must be the right of the individual woman, and we need to respect and protect that fundamental right.
The choice must be ours.
Roe vs. Wade. January 22, 1973. Thank you!
Becky LaRocca
For someone who lived through the Roe vs. Wade decision and all the hoopla of that era, I do agree with the decision but over the years it has been perverted into government financed birth control on demand, this is not in the spirit of Roe vs. Wade. Nothing replaces common sense birth control or as I call it ” no glove, no love” to prevent unwanted pregnancies but our Looney left would rather abort than to teach and supply. Planned Parenthood should be just that, to educate as the name says but they are nothing than a for profit abortion milling operation at taxpayers expense. Nowhere would woman’s health be denied if Planned Parenthood ceased to exist, woman have no problems receiving health care anywhere in this country. The Looney left want you to believe that without Planned Parenthood, women will die, nonsense and that women vote with their viginas, a falsehood. I agree that the right to choose is up to the individuals involved, just not on our dime when other responsible methods exist.
I find it sad that so many women celebrate “choice” when sixty-million unborn children have been murdered by LEGAL abortion! Is that something to be proud of in a free and morale society? How horrible to be unwanted. Unborn children have no rights. I am happy to see the millions of people who peacefully march in the March for Life in Washington every year. Thank you for standing up for these innocent victims! If those sixty-million babies had grown up, gotten jobs, paid into the system–maybe we wouldn’t have a social security payout problem. Every life is valuable!
Becky, did you ever thank your mother for choosing life? You would not be here had she “chosen” abortion.
Men out there–you are off the hook for making an honest woman out of an unplanned pregnancy thru the convenience of abortion. Man up–and take responsibility for the actions of two people!
Teenagers–stop the promiscuity! People are not objects to be used for pleasure. Grow up, and
learn that love is responsibility. It’s not impossible to wait until commitment. It’s called, “self-control,” not “birth-control.”
Still–there are more humane alternatives to abortion. Adoption is truly an unselfish act–abortion is selfish. It harms the child and the mother. I urge women to NOT make a choice that is convenient and expedient–at the expense of guilt, regret, and depression later on in life. You can seek help thru Rachel’s Hope through St. Peter’s in Fallbrook if you need healing–and most women do. Others are in denial.
To the doctors (are they even doctors?) who perform abortions–I urge you to STOP taking innocent life! That is blood money! Stop the murder! I pray for your souls!