Over the years as I have driven past the crosses on Stage Coach in January, I am always reminded of how fortunate women are that abortion is legal.

I support the right to choose because the decision about an unplanned and unwanted pregnancy, about any pregnancy, should be the choice of the individual. It is a complex and emotional decision. I am not in their shoes, and neither is anyone else.

There are those who have had an abortion and know that it was the right decision for them. There are those who regret their decision. The decision is and must be the right of the individual woman, and we need to respect and protect that fundamental right.

The choice must be ours.

Roe vs. Wade. January 22, 1973. Thank you!

Becky LaRocca