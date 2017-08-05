Trump continues on his blundering way

Trump’s political remarks before the Boy Scout Jamboree in West Virginia on July 24 elicited an open letter calling for the resignation of the Jamboree chairman, Scout CEO and Scouting President.

Two Eagle Scouts composed the letter. Here are two excerpts:

“The Scout Law states that, ‘A Scout is Trustworthy, Loyal, Helpful, Friendly, Courteous, Kind, Obedient, Cheerful, Thrifty, Brave, Clean, and Reverent.’ There is no person in American society today who less embodies the laws of Scouting than President Donald J. Trump, and so we were unsurprised that the president chose to deliver a speech that was xenophobic, jingoistic, riddled with petty political attacks, and which violated, over 40 rambling minutes, every tenet of the Scout Law.”

“Is it the obedience of a mob crowd that you seek…Is it cheerful, kind, courteous, or friendly to repeatedly solicit jeers from a crowd of impressionable young men?”

Travis and Tyler McCann, Eagle Scouts, Boy Scout Troop 24

And P.S., back on March 30, I stated that it would be better to fix the ACA than to try and reconstruct a new, inevitably complex healthcare bill. In view of the defeat of the resolution to proceed with a “skinny repeal,” now the repairs to the ACA should begin.

John Watson