An unfriendly bank in the friendly village

Sometimes you just have to say something when you see something.

There are several banks in Fallbrook to choose from. Perhaps this will make that choice a little easier.

Recently, I went to Pacific Western Bank near Major Market just to change a $20 bill. Simple, right? Wrong. The teller told me I had to have an account there!

I raised my voice to say, “You can’t change a $20 bill without having an account?”

A short manager type brunette jumped up and assured me it was impossible without an account.

I said, “What has our country come to when cold hearted corporate shills can’t perform a common courtesy without you giving them money?” and let them know I would tell the friendly village about the unfriendly bank polluting our town.

Of course the friendly Vince’s Pizza Parlor did change it with a smile, and couldn’t believe the bank’s actions.

Please consider this unfriendly bank in future decisions on what banker’s attitudes you will tolerate.

Joseph Schembri