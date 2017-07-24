An unfriendly bank in the friendly village

Sometimes you just have to say something when you see something.
There are several banks in Fallbrook to choose from. Perhaps this will make that choice a little easier.
Recently, I went to Pacific Western Bank near Major Market just to change a $20 bill. Simple, right? Wrong. The teller told me I had to have an account there!
I raised my voice to say, “You can’t change a $20 bill without having an account?”
A short manager type brunette jumped up and assured me it was impossible without an account.
I said, “What has our country come to when cold hearted corporate shills can’t perform a common courtesy without you giving them money?” and let them know I would tell the friendly village about the unfriendly bank polluting our town.
Of course the friendly Vince’s Pizza Parlor did change it with a smile, and couldn’t believe the bank’s actions.
Please consider this unfriendly bank in future decisions on what banker’s attitudes you will tolerate.
Joseph Schembri
There must be another side to this story! I’ve been with Pacific Western Bank since it was Community National Bank and they are the best. They go above and beyond and always help with out hesitation. Maybe you shouldn’t go around raising your voice and others would be willing to help you.
Joseph, thank you.
You are absolutely correct! This is a joke. Our country is all about money, money, money and lawyers, lawyers, lawyers.
No wonder we are goin’ down the toilet.
PS. Where are Ward and June Cleaver when you need them? THOSE were the happy days!
I agree that there must be far more to this story!! Everyone that I have ever dealt with at PWB, have always been incredibly friendly and helpful. Whenever I go in, I always feel welcomed and come out with a smile.
Working with the public, I have found that the customer sets the pace, so I will be anxious to hear the other side of the story. It is sad that someone would attack good people without knowing them.
ALL banks in Fallbrook as well as the rest of the country are unfriendly and daily violate the law. Matricula Consular Card acceptance. Nothing like laundering money.