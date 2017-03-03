Vacationers can have home security checks done

The Fallbrook Sheriff Senior Volunteer Patrol conducts free perimeter security checks of your residence when you are on vacation. This service is available for residences in Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow and DeLuz.

We will check your home for a maximum of 90 days per request.

We do not check homes that are for sale, vacant, or homes under construction.

Stop by the Sheriff Station, 380 E. Alvarado St. and pick up a form. We look forward to assisting you.

Cindy Roark

Assistant to Administration

Senior Volunteer Patrol