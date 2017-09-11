Volunteers needed for mentoring program

Fallbrook Citizens Crime Prevention Committee and its GANAS program (guide advise nurture and support) are doing some restructuring after the death of founder/president Pat Brandel, who died unexpectedly this past February.

We are looking for and are in need of people like you who want to give back to our community through mentoring our own local youth.

We train our mentors and they serve in teams of two on a weekly basis at our two sites. The sites are the VFW and Summer Ridge apartment complex.

We would like to start in mid-October. To serve in this capacity is truly a way of encouraging our youth and being an active part of our community and society as a whole.

We will have a meet and greet on Sept. 12, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at FCCPC home base location which is 130 Brandon # 15, Fallbrook.

For answers to any questions, contact Phyllis at (760) 732-3037 or Alice at (760) 645-0880.

Phyllis Sweeney