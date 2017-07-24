Voting integrity at stake

The Trump administration has created an Election Integrity Commission to verify or deny the allegations of millions of unlawful votes.

It has requested the voter rolls from each state, district and territory. This would create a national database of voters. See any dangers in this?

In addition to the undefined intended use, there is the issue of vulnerability to hacking, political abuse and cost. There may be a reason for a national roll of voters in the future, but just as now there will be a trust issue.

Remember the Office of Personnel Management hack revealed in 2014? The personal data of all persons with a security clearance and the referrals used to verify information were hacked as well as standard employee personnel data. The number of persons affected was initially estimated at 13 million, but upon further analysis, that number has risen as high as 40 million!

These data were protected by a standing federal agency. The EIC asking for voter rolls is an ad hoc organization created by Executive Order. There is too much an odor of voter suppression inherent in this.

A far more powerful approach to the integrity of our vote is to address and correct the vulnerabilities involved in the digital count and the aggregation of votes at multiple levels. In addition, considering the millions of other hacked records, there could be sufficient information to create just enough false entries to tip the vote in closely contested states.

The 2016 Presidential election was decided by only 76000 votes in just three closely contested states – just enough to tip the electoral college.

Every American is a stakeholder in our voting integrity, the opportunity to play a part in our national destiny and to have recourse by everyone on American soil.

John Watson