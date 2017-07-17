We The People

Why spend so much time fighting to eliminate the health care act. If you can’t take the time to look at how to correct its flaws, then you’re not the person who should be involved in amending it.

It tells me when you spend so much time on eliminating the health care act, it only shows you’re not doing it for the American people. You’re doing it for your own special interest.

Start caring about the millions of people who will be without, and less about your own party’s interest.

Thank you,

Tom Farekian