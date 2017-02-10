What is the ‘poop’ Fallbrook?

I love dogs as much as anyone, but I don’t let mine run free pooping on your front yards, as many are doing on the (old Fallbrook Golf Club) golf course while it is under construction. The No Trespassing signs are up, and still some people apparently cannot read.

It is not your property! Go to the dog park and let the Works (Jade and Julie) do what they have to do with construction. He (Jade) will be giving a gift to the community when completed, don’t have him take back the area we will all be able to enjoy just because you don’t want to pick up poop in your own yard.

Oh, special note for the lady that walks five to six dogs everyday – look behind you when your little ones are running wild, so are the coyotes as they shadow you. I watched them the other day and was holding my breath the whole time. You didn’t even notice.

L. Hunt