What is the ‘poop’ Fallbrook?

I love dogs as much as anyone, but I don’t let mine run free pooping on your front yards, as many are doing on the (old Fallbrook Golf Club) golf course while it is under construction. The No Trespassing signs are up, and still some people apparently cannot read.
It is not your property! Go to the dog park and let the Works (Jade and Julie) do what they have to do with construction. He (Jade) will be giving a gift to the community when completed, don’t have him take back the area we will all be able to enjoy just because you don’t want to pick up poop in your own yard.
Oh, special note for the lady that walks five to six dogs everyday – look behind you when your little ones are running wild, so are the coyotes as they shadow you. I watched them the other day and was holding my breath the whole time. You didn’t even notice.
L. Hunt
I completely agree! Thank you for publicly expressing what many of us have grown weary of witnessing every day. Why it is acceptable to continue to trespass (yes, you are trespassing) on private property is beyond me. We have actually had a nosey neighbor wander down the road when we had flooding in front of our house and permit her small dog to run carefree through the muddied waters of our yard while we frantically tried to figure out how to stop the flooding. She then proceeded to walk through our back patio to retrieve said pup, never once asking if she could walk through our property!
Perhaps people are not familiar with the law, but should you become injured while trespassing on property, there are serious ramifications. Please stop behaving so arrogantly and respect the property the Works family have put so much time and effort into rebuilding. This neighborhood literally begged for reprieve from the desolate grounds the golf course had become and yet this is how you repay the family??
Shame on you!
And thank you again, L. Hunt, for such an eloquent letter!