Wondering about FPUD

I wonder why an organization with a $220,000 executive at the head can’t put the date issued, author and organization represented on either the eight-page or 10-page documents recently sent to us?

I wonder why FPUD doesn’t tell us what they are paying for water from San Diego County Water Authority last year, this year, and what the SDCWA future water rates might be?

I wonder what the $220,000 FPUD executive did for us to deserve a 10 percent increase in annual pay in this economy? I wonder what cost savings consulting organization has looked FPUD over from top to bottom for cost improvements and efficiency in recent years? I don’t remember hearing about any.

I wonder why the FPUD board hasn’t shared alternative options to the proposed rate increases with us? Maybe alternative strategies were not considered.

I wonder why a second meter isn’t installed to determine the amount of total water usage is outside the home vs. inside?

I wonder why capital project costs are included in FPUD proposed increases in water rates and not separate?

I wonder why all FPUD Board meeting minutes are not published in the Village News?

I wonder why FPUD has not been accumulating reserves for capital improvement? Replacing old pipes is not a new subject to water organizations.

I wonder how FPUD calculates that “most residential water bills are projected to increase from $0-$5 per month” when the five year increase proposed is over 40 percent?

Perhaps we have a local version of “a governing swamp that needs draining”.

If you are wondering about these and other FPUD issues, I urge to take the time to write a letter of protest in opposition to a rate increase to the water, recycled water and wastewater service! (FPUD requires letters to have the following on the envelope: ATTN: PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSED RATE INCREASE).

Also, please attend the FPUD Board hearings scheduled: Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. and Dec. 11 at 4 p.m.

Donald C. McCormick