Yes to Measure DD for ALL Bonsall Students

A friend asked, “Why are you helping with Measure DD? Your kids won’t even get to benefit from going to the Bonsall High School on Gird Road.” The answer is simple − this goes way beyond my own children. Saying Yes to DD ensures the Bonsall school community continues to build on its amazing successes.

For decades, the dream of a Bonsall High School was just that − a dream. It took a group of involved parents collecting signatures to start the initiative that led to Prop BB, the unification of the district, and ultimately the creation of the high school program which will have its first graduating class in 2018.

As a parent of a 10th grader at BHS, which currently shares the Sullivan Middle School campus, I have witnessed first-hand the remarkable maturation of students thriving in an engaging, collaborative environment. Principal Fleming, hailing directly from the New Tech Network, genuinely listens to her community to create programs that inspire participation. The dynamic teachers bring learning to life with projects that go beyond the classroom and country borders. In just two years, over 30 community partners have shared real-world expertise and paved the way for college and career readiness.

The Bonsall District is experiencing rapid growth. A Yes on DD vote provides all Bonsall students the benefits of leading-edge educational programs and especially a separate high school campus. Great schools lead to Great future community members.