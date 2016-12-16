BWC luncheon offers some Mistletoe Magic

Santa Claus makes an appearance and shares his Christmas joy to guests attending the Bonsall Woman’s Club Mistletoe Magic Christmas Luncheon.
From left, Mary Lin Pitalo, Joan Meadowcroft, Judy Ambrose, Reggie De Nicola and Bonsall Woman’s Club Hospitality Chairwoman Jeannie Allen make a toast during the club’s annual Christmas luncheon.
Bonsall Woman’s Club members and their invited guests gather at their assigned tables and socialize before lunch, during the club’s annual Christmas event, Dec. 8.
Violinist Barbara Chahbazian provides music during the social hour of the Bonsall Woman’s Club Christmas Luncheon at the Golf Club of California.
Bonsall Woman’s Club Treasurer Robin Scheuer welcomes club members and their guests to the 24th annual Christmas luncheon, Dec. 8.
This Christmas table setting designed by Bonsall Woman’s Club member Renee Barnes is on display during the club’s Christmas Luncheon at the Golf Club of California.
An owl Christmas table setting designed by Barbara Hartloff is on display during the 24th Annual Bonsall Woman’s Club Christmas Luncheon, Dec. 8.
Louise Lane places a raffle ticket in the drawing for one of the many decorated Christmas trees on display and raffled off during the conclusion of the 24th Annual Bonsall Woman’s Club’s Mistletoe Magic Christmas Luncheon, Dec. 8.
